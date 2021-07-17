 Flooding in Germany: Before and after images from the Ahr and Eifel regions | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.07.2021

Germany

Flooding in Germany: Before and after images from the Ahr and Eifel regions

Quaint villages of half-timbered houses scattered across narrow valleys have now been destroyed. The extent of damage caused by the floods can been seen in these before and after images.

Kombobild Deutschland Unwetter in Rheinland-Pfalz Altenahr Altenburg vorher nachher

The town of Altenahr in the Ahr Valley was hit particularly hard by the floodwaters. After torrential rains caused the usually low Ahr River to swell and spill over its banks, there was nothing to hold it back from swamping the surrounding streets and towns

Aerial photos of Altenahr, which is just south of Bonn in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, show the astonishing extent of the flooding.

Altenahr in Germany submerged by floodwaters

Before the floods washed through the valley in the early hours of July 15, Altenahr was an idyllic town along a meandering river.

Altenahr in Germany before the July floods

Further along the Ahr River, the town of Dernau was also largely submerged.

Dernau in Germany after the flooding

Prior to the floods, Dernau was best known for its peaceful setting nestled at the foot of steep vineyards.

Dernau seen from the vinyards before the floods

Bad Münstereifel, a city in the Eifel region southwest of Cologne, was also devastated by the floods. The quaint downtown pedestrian zone lined with half-timbered houses normally attracts people from the surrounding region for shopping and cafes.

Bad Münstereifel pedestrian zone before the floods

The high waters have now inundated the centuries' old buildings and ripped up the city streets.

Bad Münstereifel downtown after flooding

This article has been translated from German

