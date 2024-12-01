Flooding causes chaos in DR Congo capital Kinshasa

CatastropheDemocratic Republic of CongoFlooding causes chaos in DR Congo capital KinshasaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheDemocratic Republic of Congo01/12/2024January 12, 2024Flooding is wreaking havoc in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Residents in the capital Kinshasa say foul-smelling water poured into their homes when the Congo River rose to its highest level in decades. At least 300 people have been killed.https://p.dw.com/p/4bA43Advertisement