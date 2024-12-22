  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
TradeAfrica

Flip Side: Is Africa ready for duty-free acces to China?

Isaac Kaledzi
December 22, 2024

China is not relenting in its efforts to deepen economic ties with Africa. It is offering duty-free access to its markets for African products. Analysts say it’s a win-win situation for China and Africa. But is Africa ready to rake in the benefits?

https://p.dw.com/p/4oTUB
Skip next section More on Trade from around the world

More on Trade from around the world

A representative of indigenous people reacts during the final day of a "Diplomatic Conference on Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge" at the UN's World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva.

UN: More than 190 nations agree landmark biopiracy treaty

A new UN treaty aims to combat corporations who hijack the natural resources and wisdom of Indigenous cultures.
TradeMay 25, 202402:22 min