 Flights grounded at Frankfurt Airport after drone sighted | News | DW | 02.03.2020

News

Flights grounded at Frankfurt Airport after drone sighted

Air traffic has come to a halt at Frankfurt Airport after a drone was spotted in the area. Police are responding.

Sign at Frankfurt Airport forbidding drones

German air traffic control briefly grounded flights at Frankfurt Airport on Monday after a drone was spotted in the area.

"The state and federal police are working together to provide information and avert danger," Deutsche Flugsicherung, Germany's air traffic control, tweeted late Monday morning.

"There may be delays and flight delays," it added.

About two hours later the airport was reopened to flights.

In December 2018, Britain's Gatwick airport was shut down for days due over the Christmas period due to drone sightings.

stb/aw (Reuters, dpa)

