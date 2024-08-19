  1. Skip to content
Fleeing War in Gaza - For a new life in Egypt?

August 19, 2024

Tens of thousands of people have fled to Egypt to escape the war in Gaza. There they seek to start a new life and put the traumas of war behind them. They hope for peace but also fear for those who are still in Gaza.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jdpu

14-year-old Moataz Al-Sabaawy is one of at least 100,000 Gazans who have found refuge in Egypt since the start of the war. He has been living in Cairo with his parents and sister since May 2024. His two older brothers were both killed in Gaza in an Israeli attack on the family home. The death of his brothers and his experience of the war have traumatized him. Like all the refugees, Moataz keeps in regular contact with family and friends in Gaza. Every time he calls home, he dreads hearing about the death of another loved one. Bassem Medhat Abu Al-Aoun owned two restaurants in Gaza, one of which was near the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City in the north of the Strip. Both restaurants have been destroyed in the war. He managed to escape to Egypt with over 50 members of his family. Escape is not an option for most Gazans. No one can leave the territory without the permission of the Israeli and the Egyptian authorities. Often, the border is sealed off completely. Those wanting to leave need a humanitarian visa, which is issued by international embassies. But Egyptian journalists say there is an alternative route out: It involves paying Egyptian brokers to "coordinate” the departure. The fee is several thousand US dollars per person. Abu Al-Aoun has now opened a new restaurant in Cairo. But he worries about what the future holds. Meanwhile Israa Ali from Egypt has founded an initiative together with her husband and friends that aims to help the refugees. It’s called "Olives Grandsons”. The organization has over 100 volunteers looking after traumatized children from Gaza. Art therapy, sport and singing help alleviate the children’s fears and trauma. The charity also offers lessons based on the Palestinian curriculum, as most families hope one day to be able to return to Gaza.

