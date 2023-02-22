  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
ConflictsAfrica

From Ukraine to Ghana: Studies interrupted by war

Isaac Kaledzi
1 hour ago

Around 10,000 students from African countries were studying at Ukrainian universities when the war broke out, dashing hopes for a better future. DW's Isaac Kaledzi met two medical students in Accra struggling to re-adjust to life back home.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NySL
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Scholz sits with a purple wall behind him. His hands are slightly animated. He is wearing a black suit and navy tie.

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Lagos vor Präsidentschaftswahl

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

oil painting showing Erasmus of Rotterdam, 1466

German far-right foundation to get state funding

German far-right foundation to get state funding

PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage