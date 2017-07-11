Five world powers issue pledge to prevent nuclear war

Five of the world's nuclear powers on Monday pledged to prevent the proliferation of nuclear arms and have also said that nuclear war is not an option.

In a rare statement issued jointly, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US said: "We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented."

The statement went on to say: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

There was also affirmation that "nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war."

What the P5 nations say they hope to achieve

The permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council (P5) agreed "to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control."

The joint pledge was issued ahead of what was to be the latest review of the Treaty of the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The tenth review session which was scheduled to take place at UN headquarters in New York this month, was postponed to later this year.

The NPT is an international agreement designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology while seeking to achieve complete nuclear disarmament.

China's Xinhau media agency quoted Foreign Minister Ma Zhauxu as saying that the joint agreement "will help increase mutual trust and replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "We hope that in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions."

Geopolitical tensions among the P5 nations

The statement comes amid a heightened atmosphere of tension among global powers. The military buildup on Russia's border with Ukraine and Kyiv's concern of an invasion has had Washington warning Moscow of sanctions. The US said it would "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

Relations between Beijing and Washington are also strained over the status of Taiwan and increased military activity in the Pacific.

In December both the US and the EU accused Beijing of undermining peace and security in the region.

China considers Taiwan to be its territory and has warned it will take the island by force if necessary.

