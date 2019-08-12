 Five things you need to know about CITES 18 | Global Ideas | DW | 16.08.2019

Global Ideas

Five things you need to know about CITES 18

Wildlife trafficking is a growing threat to our planet's biodiversity. As international stakeholders convene to regulate the trade, DW fills you in on five of the biggest debates at CITES 18.

Cheetah

Who decides if you can buy a cheetah as a pet? Who is responsible for banning the international ivory trade?

Around the world, 183 nations have signed up to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora — or CITES. Every two to three years, the CITES Conference of Parties considers how threatened species are faring, and sets the rules on their international trade.

Read more: Singapore makes record-breaking ivory bust, seizes pangolin scales

Read moreMalaysian officials find 5,255 turtles packed in suitcases

CITES 18 opens this weekend in Geneva. And the stakes have never been higher.

Earlier this year, UN-backed report warned that a million species are at risk of extinction, fueling fears that our planet is going through its sixth mass extinction — a catastrophe comparable to the end to the dinosaurs. 

Many are dying out as their habitats are consumed for human needs or become uninhabitable because of climatic change. Others are disappearing because of our appetite for wild meat, animal skins, exotic pets or dubious medicinal cures.

That's where CITES comes in, with the challenges of fighting smuggling in the digital age, and time-honored debates over ivory making a buzz over the coming days.

Smuggled ivory seized by customs

Smuggled elephant ivory seized by customs in Hong Kong

More species than ever need international protection

The trade in around 5,500 species is restricted by CITES, and that list is likely to be even longer by the time the conference wraps up at the end of August. The status of more than 50 species will be up for debate. Some proposals have been made for restrictions to be relaxed, but most are to see new animals added to the list, or limited trade banned altogether.

Ivory and rhino horn are contentious, yet again

The international ivory trade was outlawed in 1989, in a move that's credited with saving the African elephant from extinction. But that was far from the end of the debate. As elephant populations recovered, some African countries have argued for a limited trade in their ivory. This year, Zambia will be making this case, while Namibia and Eswatini say their southern white rhino populations are stable enough to allow some regulated trade in their horn and live animals.

Read more: China ends 25-year ban on rhino horn trade

But environmentalists say even a very limited legal trade in these products gives poachers means to launder illegal ivory and rhino horn, which are difficult to distinguish from the legal stuff once on the market.

Last remaining northern white rhinos, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya

Northern white rhinos have been hunted down to the last two remaining animals, and will be extinct when this pair of females dies. Conservationists hope they can still save their southern cousins from poachers supplying the Chinese market

Mammoths could become the first long-extinct species listed

Just as the legal trade in ivory can provide cover for poached ivory, so too can the ivory of mammoths that perished thousands of years ago, Israel argues in a proposal to be considered this year. With the planet heating up and permafrost melting, a treasure trove of woolly mammoth carcasses is emerging, fueling a booming, legal, trade in an ancient ivory.

Read more: Should we bring extinct species back from the dead?

Mammoth illustration

It may be a thousand years too late to save the mammoth, but regulating trade in its ivory could protect its African relations

Musicians expect good news on rosewood

Wildlife trafficking conjures images of ivory and animal skins but CITES protects rare plants and trees, too. At the last conference in 2016, restrictions were placed on the trade of 250 species of rosewood, and the precious timber continues to be a hot topic. This year, delegates will discuss how to halt its illegal trade in regions such as West Africa, while countries including India and Bangladesh lobby to loosen restrictions on sales of their local rosewood species.

The European Union and Canada, meanwhile, would like to see exceptions made for musical instruments. Many string and woodwind instruments make use of the prized "tonewood" and touring orchestras have complained of excessive paperwork. 

Read more: Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia

Bildergalerie: Zoll und Exotische Urlaubssouvenirs, Zoll und BfN präsentieren beschlagnahmte Souvenirs (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

German customs presents a collection of confiscated wildlife products, including a guitar with a rosewood fretboard

CITES is grappling with the digital age

The internet has opened up a wealth of opportunities for black markets, and wildlife trafficking is no exception. Body parts are traded on the darknet, while much of the online trade in exotic pets has shifted from auction sites to closed social media groups, making them harder to detect. CITES, which recently announced close cooperation with Interpol against cybercrime, is expected to announce moves to engage with online platforms in tackling the problem.

Read more: Internet provides vast platform for illegal trade of live animals

But CITES has also been criticized for failing to keep up with the digital age. Campaigners say it still relies heavily on paper permits, meaning there are huge gaps in data and traceability that allow for corruption and laundering. 

  • Sumatran orangutan (Imago Images/Nature Picture Library/F. Rogers)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Sumatran orangutan

    The IUCN has classified the Sumatran orangutan, originally from Indonesia, as a critically endangered species. The Sumatran orangutan population is threatened by hunting and habitat loss. "Of the nine existing populations of Sumatran orangutans, only seven have prospects of long-term viability, each with an estimated 250 or more individuals," according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

  • South China tiger (Getty Images/AFP/A. Joe)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    South China tiger

    According to the WWF, this Asian tiger species is almost extinct. Originally, this species could be found in parts of China. Around 60 of these tigers are now living in Chinese zoos.

  • Sunda pangolin (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Lisnawati)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Sunda pangolin

    Sunda pangolin is one of the eight existing species of pangolins and is found throughout Southeast Asia. This species is facing moderate to severe threats of extinction. Sunda and Chinese pangolin are among the most threatened of all pangolins.

  • Javan rhinoceros (Colourbox/Jean Vaillancourt)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Javan rhinoceros

    The Javan rhinoceros, also known as the Sunda rhinoceros or one-horned rhinoceros, is a very rare member of the family Rhinocerotidae. Their horn is usually shorter than 25 centimeters and smaller than those of the other rhinoceros species. Only one population of Javan rhinoceros exists in the world now – in the Ujung Kulon National Park in western Java, Indonesia.

  • Sumatran tiger (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Sumatran tiger

    This tiger species lives in the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It has been on the IUCN red list of endangered species since 2008. They are threatened by the habitat loss due to the expansion of palm oil plantations on the island.

  • Wild Bactrian camel (picture alliance/ZUMA Press/Chapman)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Wild Bactrian camel

    Unlike the single-humped Arabian camel, Bactrian camels have two humps on their backs. This species is found in parts of northern China and southern Mongolia. It is facing threats from residential development, livestock farming and ranching.

  • Saiga (Imago/blickwinkel)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Saiga

    Saiga's natural habitat is grassland and desert. Today, the sub-species saiga tatarica is only found in some parts of Kazakhstan and Russia. Apart from livestock farming and ranching, droughts and extreme temperatures caused by climate change have also threatened its survival.

  • White-bellied heron (Imago/Nature Picture Library/S. Kadur)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    White-bellied heron

    The white-bellied heron, also known as the imperial heron, is a species of large heron that can be found from the eastern Himalayas in India and Bhutan to the northeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar. The natural habitat of white-bellied heron is forest, wetlands and grassland. The species' survival is at risk due to residential development as well as hunting and trapping.

  • Russian sturgeon (Imago Images/Nature Picture Library/Lundgren)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Russian sturgeon

    This species can still be found in Iran, Kazakhstan and some Eastern European countries. Fishing, harvesting of aquatic resources and water pollution are dubbed the most imminent threats to Russian sturgeon.

  • Eastern black crested gibbon (picture-alliance/Xinhua/Tang Yun)

    International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

    Eastern black crested gibbon

    Also known as Cao-vit gibbon, this is a kind of gibbon present in Southeast China and northern Vietnam. Until 2000, this gibbon species was thought to have been extinct, but in 2002, its small population was rediscovered in Northeast Vietnam.

    Author: Marjory Linardy


Singapore makes record-breaking ivory bust, seizes pangolin scales

Authorities in Singapore have seized ivory from nearly 300 elephants and some 12 tons of pangolin scales in a shipment heading from DR Congo to Vietnam. The combined value of seized goods tops $48 million. (23.07.2019)  

Malaysian officials find 5,255 turtles packed in suitcases

The smugglers were arrested at Kuala Lumpur's main airport after arriving from China with 5,255 red-eared terrapins. Malaysia has become a hub for wildlife trafficking in the past few years. (26.06.2019)  

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature. (06.05.2019)  

China ends 25-year ban on rhino horn trade

Wildlife conservationists have called on China to reinstate the ban, saying it undermines international norms. But Beijing has defended its decision, claiming the animal parts are useful for scientific research. (30.10.2018)  

Should we bring extinct species back from the dead?

With cutting-edge reproductive technology offering hope for the "functionally extinct" northern white rhino, can resurrection science right past wrongs — or is it a distraction from protecting the animals we have left? (05.07.2018)  

Internet provides vast platform for illegal trade of live animals

A fresh study by the International Fund for Animal Welfare has highlighted the vast quantity of live animals and their body parts that are available for sale online and the threat this poses to their survival. (23.05.2018)  

Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia

Cambodia's forests are being felled at a shocking rate, as poachers and corrupt officials profit from the black market trade in rare wood species, which is being exported to Vietnam — and beyond. (05.03.2018)  

The ivory trade - still fueling poaching 25 years after a global ban

The international ivory trade was banned in 1989 - so why has poaching again reached crisis levels in recent years? European sales of elephant tusks could be putting this iconic species in danger. (09.02.2016)  

International biodiversity day: Asia's most threatened species

More than 27,000 species worldwide are threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation and Nature. DW looks at some of the critically endangered Asian species, whose survival is at risk. (22.05.2019)  

Proposals submitted by Parties to CITES for consideration at CoP18

CITES – the trade system that doesn't know that it doesn't know

CITES: Wildlife crime linked to the Internet

Singapur Beschlagnahmtes Elfenbein

Singapore to ban domestic elephant ivory trade 12.08.2019

From September 2021, Singapore will ban local sales of ivory, removing a key end market for the valuable material. Some 100 African elephants are estimated to be killed each day by poachers who want their tusks.

Artensterben Schweinswal Vaquita

Hope to save critically endangered vaquita porpoise from extinction is dwindling 14.08.2019

The vaquita in the Gulf of California is the most endangered cetacean in the world. Most likely, no more than 10 animals are left. Its extinction is imminent — and some even say, it's for the best.

USA Tiger in Gefangenschaft Collins Zoo Rescue

Tigers prowl Texas backyards 28.06.2018

A couple of thousand tigers — many owned as pets — live in Texas. That gives the US state the second-largest population of the endangered species in the world, after India. It's a major challenge for tiger conservation.

