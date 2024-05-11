Five things to watch out for on US election night

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaFive things to watch out for on US election nightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon11/05/2024November 5, 2024It’s been one of the wildest, most unpredictable, and many say the most consequential presidential election campaigns in decades. Here are five things you should watch out for as the presidential election unfolds.https://p.dw.com/p/4mXfCAdvertisement