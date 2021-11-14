Five questions about Hansi Flick’s Germany after perfect start

What grade would you give Hansi Flick so far?

It might be a bit much to give Flick top marks given the level of Germany’s opponents, but turning a Germany team bereft of confidence into a dominant force full of fun in half a year is still noteworthy. Big wins, set-piece goals and a real flowing attack have solidified Germany’s return. A. Jonathan Harding

Beating lower quality opposition is one thing. Scoring 31 goals, conceding just twice and dominating lower quality opposition is another. You can only beat the teams in front of you, and Germany look similarly impressive as Bayern Munich did when Hansi Flick took the reins there in 2019. If Flick’s success in Bavaria is anything to go by, look out. A+. Davis VanOpdorp

Flick came in with plenty of credit in the bank and a favourable run of fixtures and has done what was expected of him, despite a bit of a stuttering start. It’s clear that his time at Bayern has forged strong relationships with the core of the national team, a formula that’s worked out well for others in the past. It’s hard to judge whether he’s solved all of the issues that emerged under Joachim Löwdue to his opposition, so it’s hard to award him full marks. B. Matt Pearson

Who is Germany's most important player right now?

Yes, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, but Leroy Sane, spending a bit more time centrally, is back to his sensational, elusive best. In an attack full of quality, his ability to unlock opposition defences now feels key to the success of this team. Jonathan Harding

The team operates differently when Leon Goretzka is in midfield. He brings a grace and physicality that no one else in Germany’s squad can. It’s also hard to argue with the numbers: Goretzka has seven assists in six games since Flick took over. Davis VanOpdorp

His brilliance is often taken for granted but Manuel Neuer has re-established himself as the best goalkeeper in the world. His experience and leadership are crucial but, as he’s shown at Bayern, he can also bail out a wobbly defense when it matters. Matt Pearson

Who do you want to see more of in Germany colors?

Ridle Baku. He offers a genuine goal threat down the right and while Jonas Hofmann appears to be Flick’s favorite in the right-wing back position, a player who offers more going forward and has more defensive experience deserves a run of games. Jonathan Harding

Christian Günter. Both fullback positions in Germany’s defense have been a work in progress for years. Why not give an experienced Bundesliga veteran a shot? With Sane in form up front, you may only need a steady pair of hands further back anyway, and Günter is the consummate professional Flick and Germany covet. Davis VanOpdorp

It was disappointing to see Lukas Nmecha named in the squad but not handed a start. It’s early in his career to know if he’s up to scratch but as a man in form, and with these games largely meaningless, it seems a missed opportunity that we saw so little of him. Matt Pearson

What will Flick's biggest challenge be?

Getting the right man to lead the line will be a pretty big decision for Flick, but given the sporting success so far perhaps it’s off the field that the bigger issues lie. How Flick handles a World Cup clouded in human rights issues will impact both the team and the image around it. Jonathan Harding

Who is the right pairing in central defense? Antonio Rüdiger appears to have one of the spots locked down, but it’s unclear who should complement him. Is it Mats Hummels, who will turn 34 during the World Cup next year? Niklas Süle? Matthias Ginter? Flick needs to find out. Davis VanOpdorp

Selection issues around fullbacks and forwards aside, striking the right balance could be key. Recalls for Müller and Hummels and staying power of Neuer, Ginter, Reus and Gündogan mean there is a familiar feel to a period marked as a new era. Finding a way to mix young with old will require all his tactical and emotional acumen. Matt Pearson

What about a way-too-early-prediction for Germany's World Cup chances?

I think Germany are back among the favorites to win it. Flick’s recent past at Bayern Munich shows he is an expert at short-term success, and with the spine of this team from the Bavarian club it’s easy to feel optimistic about this high-intensity Germany team winning it all next winter. Jonathan Harding

Germany’s floor is much higher with Hansi Flick in the fold, in my opinion. There are a lot of interesting teams, but Euro 2020 showed that any team can make a run. Germany has as good a shot as any to reach at least the semifinals, and another finals appearance wouldn’t shock me. Davis VanOpdorp

They will better than at the last World Cup. Other than that, it’s very tough to tell really. Though the new broom seems to have lifted the mood it won’t have magically resolved the issues mentioned above. I don’t have them as winners just yet but minimum quarterfinals, maybe last four. Matt Pearson

