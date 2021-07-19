 Five million COVID deaths: No end in sight? | To the Point | DW | 05.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

To the Point

Five million COVID deaths: No end in sight?

COVID-19 continues to pose a deadly global threat. So why are some countries easing restrictions designed to contain the virus. Guests: Hendrik Streeck (virologist), Jakob Simmank (Die Zeit), Pippa Stephens (DW)

Watch video 26:00
DW to the point | englisch | Philippa Stephens

 

Pippa Stephens from DW’s Science Department. She says: “The pandemic will end, but that end point will not provide the comfort that many are hoping for.“ 

 

 

DW to the point | englisch | Jakob Simmank

 

Jakob Simmank, doctor and science journalist with the weekly paper “Die Zeit.” He argues that: “Vaccines alone will not suffice this winter. We urgently need to reestablish widespread and easily available testing.”

 

 

DW to the point | deutsch | Hendrik Streeck, Virologe

 

 

Hendrik Streeck, a prominent virologist with the University of Bonn. He believes: “The pandemic is far from over and we are all part of it. Vaccinated or not.”
 

More in the Media Center

19.07.2021 People celebrate as they queue up for entry at the Viaduct Bar in Leeds, after the final legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at midnight, Monday, July 19, 2021. (Ioannis Alexopoulos/PA via AP)

COVID-19: England's 'Freedom Day' comes amid surging infection rates 19.07.2021

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 22.07.21 22.07.2021

‘If we live with this virus, it will kill us’ 05.07.2021

DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

More from To the Point

Totale Sendung vom 4. November 2021

Five million COVID deaths: No end in sight? 04.11.2021

TTP To The Point, Totale. Video-Still.

Europe's Next Domino: Will Polexit Follow Brexit? 28.10.2021

DW Sendung To The Point 21.10.2021 via Peter Ziesche Rechte: DW

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis? 21.10.2021

Dangerous territory: Is Taiwan next on China's list? 14.10.2021

More from To the point

TTP To The Point, Totale. Video-Still.

Europe's next domino: Will Polexit follow Brexit? 28.10.2021

DW Sendung To The Point 21.10.2021 via Peter Ziesche Rechte: DW

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis? 21.10.2021

DW Seundung TTP | To The Point vom 14.10.20221

Dangerous territory: Is Taiwan next on China's list? 14.10.2021

DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point | Totale

Boris's Brexit boomerang: Is the UK spiraling into chaos? 07.10.2021

Read also

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.

Hinweis für Maskenpflicht auf einem Bürgersteig, aufgenommen am 07.06.2021 in Berlin. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance

COVID: Germany set to end national state of emergency 27.10.2021

Despite a rise in infections, the parties set to form a new government want to end the national state of emergency. But Germany should not yet expect a "freedom day."

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.