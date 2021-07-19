Five million COVID deaths: No end in sight?

Pippa Stephens from DW’s Science Department. She says: “The pandemic will end, but that end point will not provide the comfort that many are hoping for.“

Jakob Simmank, doctor and science journalist with the weekly paper “Die Zeit.” He argues that: “Vaccines alone will not suffice this winter. We urgently need to reestablish widespread and easily available testing.”

Hendrik Streeck, a prominent virologist with the University of Bonn. He believes: “The pandemic is far from over and we are all part of it. Vaccinated or not.”

