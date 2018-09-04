 Five improvements Germany must make | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.09.2018

Sports

Five improvements Germany must make

Much of the fallout from Germany's early World Cup exit has centered around off-pitch woes. But their shambolic on-pitch displays are not forgotten. Here's where they must improve, starting on Thursday night.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea (Reuters/M. Dalder)

The time for talking is nearly over, something that's probably of great relief to Joachim Löw and his players. Germany start their post-World Cup rebuild with a UEFA Nations League opener against France, the team that replaced them as world champions, on Thursday. And there are some major issues to resolve.

Replacing old with new

Along with the stench of complacency, the relatively advanced age of many of Germany's key men was exposed in Russia, most notably by Mexico in their first match. The retirements of Mesut Özil and Mario Gomez and the omission of Sami Khedira from the latest squad has removed almost 250 caps-worth of experience from the national team set up and is likely to open up two places in the starting eleven.

Nevertheless, Löw's squad for the UEFA Nations League opener was relatively conservative, with Khedira the only big name dropped. Özil's exit may mean a more central role for Marco Reus or Julian Draxler while Julian Brandt and Leroy Sane (both 22) may also benefit.

But Khedira's replacement, both in the short and the long-term, is less clear. His central partnership with Toni Kroos (top) was critical to Germany's style for so long, but the pair - particularly Khedira - couldn't cope during the World Cup. New Bayern Munich man Leon Goretzka looks the closest to a natural replacement available, while the selection of Bayer Leverkusen's 19-year-old prodigy Kai Havertz, as a replacement for either Khedira or Özil, would represent an overdue investment in the future.

Injecting some pace

Leroy Sane is back in the Germany squad (Reuters/T. Melville)

Leroy Sane is back in the Germany squad

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but Löw's decision to leave Leroy Sane at home was regarded as both a shock and a demonstration of Germany's strength in depth. The man picked over him, Julian Brandt, impressed in his World Cup cameos and was one of few Germans to emerge from Russia in credit.

But both players have started the new campagn poorly. Brandt has been peripheral as Bayern Leverkusen have fallen to successive defeats while Sane was dropped from Manchester City's squad for their last match after some shoddy displays and a reported lack of professionalism in training - an issue also thought to be at play in Löw's decision. But the wide men both have a quality becoming ever more critical in the modern game; pace. Speed on the wings would add another dimension to the 2014 World Cup winners. But is Löw prepared to sacrifice consistency for a little more speed?

Getting Timo Werner firing again

Timo Werner won the golden boot at the Confederations Cup (picture-alliance/GES/M. Ibo )

Timo Werner won the golden boot at the Confederations Cup, but his form is poor

One area of the pitch where Die Mannschaft have a regular flyer is up front. RB Leipzig spearhead Timo Werner looked, for a long time, like the answer to Germany's search for a prolific natural front man - one that's gone on since the retirement of Miroslav Klose in 2014.

After opening his account in the Confederations Cup, Werner bagged eight in his next twelve Germany games. But his touch in front of goal deserted him in Russia and he's failed to score in any of his four club appearances since. While he hasn't missed a glut of chances, Werner looks low on confidence and appears much more suited to a counter-attacking style than the possession game Löw has long favored. The Germany coach has said that relying on that style was one of his biggest errors and a change of tactics, as well as a shot of confidence, may be required to get the most out of a player who still looks like Germany's only genuine long-term option up top.

Finding an alternative at left back

Marvin Plattenhardt didn't make the latest Germany squad (picture-alliance/sampics/S. Matzke)

Marvin Plattenhardt didn't make the latest Germany squad

While there's no suggestion he's out of Löw's plans, Jonas Hector will play no part in the France match or the friendly against Peru on Sunday, with the left back needing a break after starting the 2. Bundesliga season early with Cologne. Despite being the back up at the World Cup, there's no sign of Marvin Plattenhardt in the latest squad, with Nico Schulz the only left back in the squad.

The Hoffenheim man has been a fine Bundesliga player for some time but the fact that he and Plattenhardt both reached 25 before winning a cap tells its own story. With Hector spending at least this season playing at the lower level, Löw needs to sort out the issue at left back.

Working out what to do with Müller

Watch video 01:11
Now live
01:11 mins.

Thomas Müller is back!

He's played 94 times for Germany, racked up nearly 300 league games for Bayern Munich and won a World Cup golden boot, but still it's difficult to say exactly where Thomas Müller fits for this iteration of the German team. He was ineffectual on the right wing in the World Cup and has also played upfront and just behind the striker in recent times.

While he's impressed in the latter role for Bayern this term, some - including his former club boss Pep Guardiola - have expressed doubts over whether he has the technical ability to suceed in that role against the best teams. Whether Löw has those same doubts is unclear, but finding a way to make Müller tick looks critical to making Germany a force again.

  • Testspiel Deutschland Saudi Arabien Sami Khedira (picture alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Loser: Sami Khedira

    His absence through anything but injury would have been unthinkable during Germany's run to the 2014 World Cup title. However, in recent months he has been out of form both for Juventus and Germany. Joachim Löw was right to leave him out of Germany's second group-stage game against Sweden. Now he's been left out of the squad for the latest international break.

  • Schweiz gegen Deutschkand - Freundschaftsspiel (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Winner: Leroy Sane

    Having been ommitted from Joachim Löw's final World Cup squad at the last minute, Leroy Sane has ironically ended up being one of the only German players to come out of the tournament looking good. The Manchester City winger is in Löw's squad for France and Peru and could be a key part of the rebuild.

  • Fussball Freundschaftsspiel - England - Deutschland 0:0 | Julian Brandt (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/A. Waelischmiller)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Winner: Julian Brandt

    After hitting the post twice after coming off the bench in Russia, Julian Brandt is one of the few German players who can look back positively at his World Cup performances. The 22-year-old has become an essential part of Heiko Herrlich's Bayer Leverkusen side and now, with his eye for a decisive pass, he should be just as important for Joachim Löw and Germany.

  • ulian Draxler (picture-alliance/GES/M. I. Güngör)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Loser: Julian Draxler

    Unlike his namesake in Leverkusen, Julian Draxler's progress in recent seasons has been less impressive. Having struggled to nail down a starting position with both Paris Saint Germain and Germany, the former Schalke forward has even been linked with a move to La Liga side Sevilla. Could a leading role in Joachim Löw's Germany rebuild help Draxler reignite his career?

  • Fussball/ Laenderspiel: Deutschland - Saudi Arabien, Ilkay Guendogan (picture-alliance/I. Fassbender)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Winner: Marco Reus

    Marco Reus, on the other hand, is predestined to be a big part of the rebuild. Having missed both the World Cup in Brazil and Euro 2016 in France, the tournament in Russia was just the second major one of his career. The Dortmund captain still has time to win titles with Germany.

  • Freundschaftsspiel - England vs Detuschland: Joachim Löw und Sandro Wagner (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke )

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Loser: Sandro Wagner

    After failing to make the 23-man squad for Russia, Sandro Wagner burned a lot of bridges as he retired from the national team, meaning a return is all but out of the question. That's too bad for Joachim Löw, as following the retirement of Mario Gomez, Germany could do with an out-and-out striker.

  • U21 Deutschland - Aserbaidschan | Deutsche Spieler Thilo Kehrer (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Winner: Thilo Kehrer

    Joachim Löw has given the 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender his first call-up to the national team for the current international break, and he could play a key role going forward. Last season, he was Schalke's second-best in terms of tackles won - behind the veteran central defender Naldo. Now Thomas Tuchel is aiming to turn this diamond-in-the-rough into a star.

  • Fußball Länderspiel Deutschland - Österreich Nils Petersen (Getty Images/AFP/J. Klamar)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Winner: Nils Petersen

    With Sandro Wagner and Mario Gomez no longer available for selection, Nils Petersen has been given another chance to take the No. 9 role. He may not be a candidate to start regularly for Germany, but at Freiburg he has also proved his effectiveness coming on as a sub.

  • Sebastian Rudy (picture-alliance/Bild-Pressehaus)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Loser: Sebastian Rudy

    For the moment at least, Sebastian Rudy has to go down as one of the losers following Germany's disastrous World Cup. In the recent past he had been one of Joachim Löw's favorites, in part due to his versatility. However, the coach wants his team to be faster in the future, which may have been a factor that led to him leaving the newly signed Schalke midfielder out for France and Peru.

  • WM-Finale- Tor Mario Götze (picture alliance / dpa)

    German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

    Loser: Mario Götze

    What a difference four years makes! Having scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio, it's been pretty much all downhill for his career ever since, particularly when it comes to the national team. At 26, there is still time for him to make a national team comeback - Joachim Löw has said as much - if he can rediscover his form of old for Dortmund.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


German national team: Winners and losers post-Russia 2018

Joachim Löw has named his first squad since the World Cup. DW looks at the winners and losers of the disaster that was Russia 2018, as well as the fresh start that the Germany coach is now attempting to embark upon. (29.08.2018)  

Thomas Müller is back!  

München - Ankunft der Nationalmannschaft - Bundestrainer Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw hoping to turn the page after World Cup debacle 03.09.2018

After the failure, the acceptance and the introspection comes an effort to move on. Joachim Löw and his Germany players now turn their attentions to the new UEFA Nations League and attempt to focus only on the future.

Fußball Ilkay Gündogan Manchester City

Ilkay Gündogan 'still proud to play for Germany' 28.08.2018

Ilkay Gündogan has said he intends to continue to play for the national team despite the racism that he experienced after meeting with the Turkish president. He also said that Joachim Löw is the right coach for Germany.

Deutschland Präsentation der Analyse zur Fußball-WM | Joachim Löw

Former national team stars express cautious support for Joachim Löw 30.08.2018

Joachim Löw has received mixed reviews after he presented his analysis as to why Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage. A number of former German stars have expressed cautious support for the coach.

