News

Five German cities among 30 most livable in the world: Economist

Vienna has been ranked as the most livable city in the world for the first time, according to the latest Economist Intelligence Unit global survey. Five German cities, including Frankfurt, have ranked in the top 30.

A fisherman stands near the Main River in Frankfurt at night

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has ranked Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin, Munich and Düsseldorf in the top 30 of its latest ranking of global livability, which was released on Tuesday.

Frankfurt ranked the highest in 12th, with the EIU, part of UK news magazine The Economist, giving it a livability score of 96.0 out of 100. No German city received a rating of lower than 93.0, which was the score Düsseldorf received, and all five were among the 15 best-ranked European cities.

The survey, which measures "challenges to lifestyle across 140 cities around the world," ranked Vienna the highest with a rating of 99.1. It marks the first time the Austrian capital has topped the list, displacing Melbourne, which topped the list for the last seven years.

Australia and Canada had the most cities in the top 10 — Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide for Australia and Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto for Canada. Japan also had multiple cities, Osaka and Tokyo, among the 10 best.

Copenhagen, which ranked ninth, was the only other European city in the top 10.

Frankfurt – Cultural hub on the River Main

Drop for Hamburg

Hamburg was omitted from the top 10 for the first time since 2015, falling to 18th despite the fact its livability score, 95.0, hadn't changed. Auckland (eighth to 12th), Perth (seventh to 14th) and Helsinki (ninth to 16th) were the other cities that dropped in the rankings despite a minimal score change.

"Changes in livability elsewhere can therefore have a significant impact on the rankings of individual cities," the survey said in its findings.

The survey rates cities worldwide based on 30 qualitative and quantitative criteria, which fall into five general categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

#DailyDrone: Churches in Germany

Lower terrorism threats

Manchester (35th), Paris (19th), and Copenhagen (ninth) experienced the biggest rise in the rankings among European cities, jumping 16, 13 and 12 places respectively.

The survey attributed the rise of Manchester and Paris to resilience after recent terrorist attacks, though the stability scores for both cities are among the lowest in Western Europe.

"Although nationalism continues to be on the rise, cities in Europe have seen levels of unrest generally stabilize as social conflict arising from the migration crisis, Brexit or the Catalonian independence referendum have subsided," Roxana Slavcheva, the editor of the survey, said in a statement.

"What is more, over the past year, there have been notable improvements in security in several western European cities resulting in no city in the region registering a fall in livability this year."

  • Milan Cathedral (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Milan

    With its elegant architecture, the creativity of a fashion metropolis and two top soccer teams, there are plenty of reasons to serenade the Italian city. It comes in fifth in the ranking of cities in Europe that are the topic of songs - exactly 3,854 of them were written about Milan, most of them in Italian.

  • Skyline Berlin (picture-alliance/R. Schlesinger)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Berlin

    With 6,267 songs, Berlin ranks fourth. Some of the tunes testify to the deep love-hate relationship Germans have for their capital. The band Seeed sings about dire grey winters there in the popular "Dickes B," while Kraftclub shines a light on the hype about the city in "Ich will nicht nach Berlin" (I don't want to go to Berlin). Neither detracts from the city's popularity.

  • Rome, Trevi fountain with people (picture-alliance)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Rome

    Many stars have sung about the eternal city. Elvis Presley warbles about a love affair in Rome in "Heart of Rome," Frank Sinatra immortalizes the famous Trevi Fountain with "Three Coins in the Fountain". And there are many more - Rome came in third in the ranking with 11,859 songs.

  • London skyline (picture-alliance/Prisma/C. Bowman)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    London

    The potential playlist for the British capital is even longer: 14,805 songs were written about London, including The Clash's 1979 "London Calling." More recently, Adele has honored her hometown with "Hometown Glory" and in "The City," Ed Sheeran sings about the challenges of being new to London.

  • Eiffel tower and French flag (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    High Five: European cities of a thousand songs

    Paris

    Paris has inspired even more musicians. Paris-born and bred chanson singer Edith Piaf sang many a song about her hometown. Ella Fitzgerald, Mireille Mathieu and Zaz are also included in the long list of musicians who sing about the city of love and romance. With no less than 20,007 songs, Paris tops the list of European cities that have been sung about the most.


