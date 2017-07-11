Five found dead in Paris suburb, four of them children

French investigators found five bodies, four of them children, in a Parisian suburb on Saturday, according to local media.

The children were between two and 14 years old according to a police source who talked to French press agency AFP. The police source said the victims were stabbed to death.

French TV broadcaster BFM said that a bleeding man came to a café in Noisy-le-Sac, northeast of downtown Paris, and asked for help. He told the manager of the café that his uncle had "gone mad" and assaulted his family "with a knife and a hammer."

The suspected perpetrator was injured and was hospitalized. It was not immediately clear how he was injured. Four others were injured, two of them severely. Two of the injured were minors.

"They were an ordinary, exemplary family. I can't believe it," said local mayor Olivier Sarrabeyrouse. The mayor said he taught some of the victims.

The latest tragedy comes less than a month after five children were killed in Solingen, Germany.

kbd/dj (AFP, dpa)