  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
A group of women apply colors to each other on the occasion of Holi
It's a colorful world, literally!Image: Sanjeev Gupta/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
CultureIndia

Five facts about Holi, the festival of colors

Manasi Gopalakrishnan
40 minutes ago

How do Indians celebrate Holi? From its origin in Hindu legend to special drinks spiced with fresh cannabis, here are some basics about Holi, which has gained ground around the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJiZ

1. The origins of Holi

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi falls on the last full moon of winter. Traditionally, it is celebrated in the northern parts of India, but is now popular across the country.

Legend has it that a king of the demons — Hiranyakashyipu — demanded that everyone worship him as a god. But his son, Prahlad, opposed him, which made the king angry. Hiranyakashyipu devised many evil plans to kill his son, but failed miserably.

Finally, the king's sister, Holika, who was a sorceress, decided to make it her mission to kill the boy. She would sit in a giant bonfire with Prahlad and while her magic powers would protect her, the boy would die. However, her plans likewise failed. The boy survived, while the sorceress burned to cinders.

In many regions, the Holi festival heralds the passing of the cold winter season and the advent of warmer weather, but it also celebrates the victory of good over evil. In Mathura, in northern India, people observe Holi as a celebration of the love between the Hindu god Krishna and his lady love, Radha, and reenact scenes from their lives.

A plate laden with sweet Indian 'gujiya' pastries and a bowl of yellow-colored powder
Holi is unthinkable without 'gujiya,' a sweet pastry with a nuts-and-raisins fillingImage: frameshade/YAY Images/IMAGO

2. Traditional Holi food

Every Holi festivity in India is associated with the special food that is prepared to celebrate the event. The homemade "gujiya," a mix of nuts and raisins encased in sweet pastry, is traditionally prepared by women in the family on the previous evening of the holiday. Other traditional Holi dishes include "malpua" — fried sweet pancakes; stuffed breads, called "kachoris" — and the ubiquitous "laddoos," dessert balls made of coconut, wheat or chickpea flour.

3. The traditional Holi drink

Holi is incomplete without the traditional "bhang," a drink made of fresh cannabis leaves. A couple of days before Holi, "bhang" enthusiasts join hands to undertake the tedious task of separating the buds and leaves from the cannabis sativa plant and grind them into a paste. The mixture is added to traditional sweets or mixed with sweetened almond milk as a treat for the special day.

Two glasses of milk infused with spices and garnished with threads of saffron.
Sweet almond milk, or 'thandai,' is often spiked with fresh cannabis paste, or 'bhang'Image: Olga Sergeeva/Zoonar/picture alliance

4. It's Holi-day!

Festivities start in the evening, when families set up bonfires to symbolize the burning of Holika, the sorceress who wanted to kill Prahlad. On the day of Holi, revelers partake of a traditional Indian breakfast and gather with their families and friends to celebrate.

"Holi Hai," Hindi for, "It's Holi," is a cue for everyone to gather in one spot, throw and spray colors at each other and generally make a racket. If you're lucky, you'll get away with good-quality organic color on your person and minimal harassment. If you're unlucky, enthusiastic crowds may carry and dump you into the nearest muddy puddle or you may find yourself doused with permanent, artificial colors that leave your hair and face purple for days on end.

Also, be careful if you're a man in Mathura: You may be beaten with a stick if you're participating in the traditional "lathmaar Holi" (Hindi for "beat-with-a-stick Holi").  If you're a woman, you may join in!

A man sits behind several trays holding mounds of powder in red, yellow, pink and other colors
Traditionally, vegetable colors are used, but artificial colors are more popular todayImage: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/picture alliance

In western India, revelers often hang a clay pot filled with milk or yoghurt at a certain height, while competing groups of boys make human pyramids to get to the vessel and break it open.

5. Holi songs

Songs, including folksongs and Bollywood hits, are a Holi fixture. Neighborhoods often blast religious and festive dance music from stereo speakers placed where people gather to play around with paints and colors.

Many songs, especially Bollywood numbers, have become synonymous with Holi in the last several decades. Perhaps the most popular voice associated with a Holi song is the one sung by Bollywood super star Amitabh Bachchan. "Rang Barse" (Hindi for "It's raining colors") is quintessential Holi, replete with drugs, dancing, adulterous flirtation and sexual innuendo.

Edited by: Louisa Schaefer

Manasi Gopalakrishnan
Manasi Gopalakrishnan Journalist and editor from India, compulsive reader of books.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Indian women decorate each other with sindoor, vermillion powder

10 facts about Indian culture that you should know

10 facts about Indian culture that you should know

From "namaste" and fasting to auspicious marriage dates and holy cows, DW takes a look at some fascinating facets of the Indian culture and the beliefs behind them.
CultureOctober 13, 202010 images
A woman adjusts her scarf to protect her eyes from the color powder during Lathmar Holi 2022

Lathmar Holi, India's carnival of women

Lathmar Holi, India's carnival of women

Batons and colors: In the cities of Barsana and Nandgaon in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu festival of colours, Holi, is deliberately modified. There, women take charge for a short time.
SocietyMarch 14, 20226 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Local residents walk along an empty street in Bakhmut as police officers watch

Ukraine: 'Painful and difficult' battle of Bakhmut grinds on

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt: Researchers seeking secrets in Great Pyramid of Giza

Culture5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society4 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society36 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the coffin with the body of Joseph Stalin surrounded by flowers.

Why the cult of Josef Stalin is flourishing

Why the cult of Josef Stalin is flourishing

Culture4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization3 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage