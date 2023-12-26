Five bodies found in apartment near Paris

Initial media reports said that the five victims were a woman and her four children. Police were searching for the father, who was "on the run."

Five dead bodies were found on Christmas Day in an apartment near Paris, French prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the town of Meaux, some 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) east of the center of Paris, in the northern Ile-de-France region.

The news website Actu17 reported that the victims were a woman and her four young children.

It said that police were searching for the 33-year-old father who was "on the run." He was already known to the police and was the primary suspect in the case.

The bodies were found at around 9 p.m. local time (2000 UTC) on Monday, according to Actu17.

Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency that five bodies had been found.

Police did not initially provide details on the cause of death or the ages of the five victims.

