 Fitness exercise - simplified push-ups | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 26.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

In Good Shape

Fitness exercise - simplified push-ups

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows us how we can do push-ups in almost any location.

More in the Media Center

Flotat-Talon, Hugo (DW) Wo: Lome, Togo Thema: Togolese fitness coach fights obesity Keywords: Togo, Lome, fitness, obesity, health, weightloss, Datum: 28.07.21

Togolese fitness coach fights obesity 23.09.2021

Aurelia Damann Die Fitness-Trainerin Aurelia Damann im Gespräch mit In Good Shape.

Fitness training: How to do the Turkish get-up 19.08.2022

BG Frühling im Deutschen

In good shape - The Health Magazine 12.08.2022

rote Pepperoni | red peppers

Can chili help with neuropathic pain? 12.08.2022

More from In Good Shape

fit&gesund - Ballenzeh Still aus NDR Beitrag: 'Hallux valgus: Was hilft bei einem Ballenzeh?'. Bitte nur im Zusammenhang mit diesem Beitrag verwenden!

Big toe arthritis 26.08.2022

Nahaufnahme Close up Auge

In Good Shape - Healthy eyes 19.08.2022

Can you tell if someone is sick by checking their iris? Is reading in the dark bad for the eyes?

(f)actually healthy: Eye-related myths and facts 19.08.2022

Alleskönner Algen - eine „Wunderwaffe“ gegen den Klimawandel? Lebensmittel, Dünger, Plastik - Algen können all dies nachhaltiger machen und darüber hinaus Kohlenstoff binden.

Seaweed: A miracle medicine for eyes? 19.08.2022

Read also

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape - Fitness 22.07.2022

Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?

dpatopbilder - 29.07.2022, Großbritannien, Watford: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Frauen, EM 2022, Pressekonferenz Deutschland, The Grove Hotel: Deutschlands Alexandra Popp (l) trägt einen aufgeklebten Schnauzer aus Kinesiotape. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Alexandra Popp: German women's soccer captain sports fake mustache 30.07.2022

Alexandra Popp pulled the prank after two German media outlets joked that she should be called up for the men's World Cup squad. The striker has been in red-hot form at the Women's Euro 2022, scoring six goals.

22/06/2022Basket 3x3 ©Victoriano Moreno. Ein Spiel der 3x3 Basketball-WM in Antwerpen auf dem Groeneplaats

3x3 basketball: A sport on the rise? 24.06.2022

Basketball fans are being treated to fast-paced action at the World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium. Having gained Olympic status prior to the 2021 Summer Games, the sport is expected to grow rapidly ahead of Paris 2024.

ABA, NIGERIA - FEBRUARY 02: Gafar Olafimihan of 3sc and Maduforo Kingsley of Heartland during the Nigeria Professional Football League match between 3SC and Heartland at Adamasingba Stadium, on February 2, 2022 in Ibadan, Nigeria. Photo by BamigbeluShengolpixs Copyright: xSeanxMorganx

Nigerian sports journalists working under threat of violence 10.06.2022

When Tobi Adepoju was attacked by fans of Shooting Stars after a football match, it wasn't a first-time occurrence. Many Nigerian sports journalists often face harassment — or worse — from clubs and fans.