 Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 27 killed | News | DW | 03.07.2019

News

Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 27 killed

A boat used for catching lobsters has sunk off the Honduran Caribbean coast, resulting in at least 27 fatalities. So far 47 people have been rescued, the country's armed forces said.

At least 27 people died when a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

The figure was confirmed by the president of the Atlantic Industrial Fishing Association, Richard Bonilla, and may yet continue to rise as nine people are still missing.

The boat, used for catching lobsters, sank in the Caribbean sea and resulted in 55 people being rescued.

According to Jose Domingo Meza, an armed forces spokesman, the boat set out in weather inappropriate for fishing.

Honduras, with some 700 kilometers of coastline in the Caribbean, is highly vulnerable to natural phenomena such as tropical storms and hurricanes.

Meza said the vessel, nicknamed "Wallie," set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios, near the Honduras-Nicaragua border, packed with fishermen after a seasonal ban on fishing for lobster was lifted.

According to local press reports, the captain of the sunken vessel gave notice of the shipwreck before being one of those that perished.

The 27 who drowned were waiting on the boat's deck for a Coast Guard from the Honduran Naval Force to arrive.

Second boat went down in the same area

Meza confirmed that another fishing vessel also had an accident in the same area just hours before "Wallie" sank. It had 49 people on board, despite having a capacity for significantly less. Honduran daily newspaper, El Heraldo, reported that all passengers were rescued.

The head of the Honduran Merchant Marine, Juan Carlos Rivera, told HCH television that authorities can withdraw navigation permits for up to three years from owners who have too many fishermen on board.

jsi/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa, EFE)

