Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 27 killed

A boat used for catching lobsters has sunk off the Honduran Caribbean coast, resulting in at least 27 fatalities. So far 47 people have been rescued, the country's armed forces said.
At least 27 people died when a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.
The figure was confirmed by the president of the Atlantic Industrial Fishing Association, Richard Bonilla, and may yet continue to rise as nine people are still missing.
The boat, used for catching lobsters, sank in the Caribbean sea and resulted in 55 people being rescued.
According to Jose Domingo Meza, an armed forces spokesman, the boat set out in weather inappropriate for fishing.
Honduras, with some 700 kilometers of coastline in the Caribbean, is highly vulnerable to natural phenomena such as tropical storms and hurricanes.
Meza said the vessel, nicknamed "Wallie," set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios, near the Honduras-Nicaragua border, packed with fishermen after a seasonal ban on fishing for lobster was lifted.
According to local press reports, the captain of the sunken vessel gave notice of the shipwreck before being one of those that perished.
The 27 who drowned were waiting on the boat's deck for a Coast Guard from the Honduran Naval Force to arrive.
Second boat went down in the same area
Meza confirmed that another fishing vessel also had an accident in the same area just hours before "Wallie" sank. It had 49 people on board, despite having a capacity for significantly less. Honduran daily newspaper, El Heraldo, reported that all passengers were rescued.
The head of the Honduran Merchant Marine, Juan Carlos Rivera, told HCH television that authorities can withdraw navigation permits for up to three years from owners who have too many fishermen on board.
jsi/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa, EFE)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The Caribbean coast is awash with tons of foul-smelling seaweed, causing problems for the environment and tourism. Could a protective barrier in the sea help? It's one of the solutions being proposed. (13.11.2018)
At least 35 people have drowned after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia. The country has become the preferred jumping off point for desperate migrants after Libyan forces tightened security. (03.06.2018)
Thousands of Hondurans are taking to the streets, calling for President Juan Orlando Hernandez to step down. They are tired of his authoritarian tendencies and austerity measures, and widespread corruption. (25.06.2019)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the ratification as "very good news." US President Donald Trump wants Congress to follow suit. (20.06.2019)
A Jim Beam warehouse in the US state of Kentucky has gone up in flames, destroying 45,000 barrels of bourbon. Environmental concerns have ensued due to a nearby river. (04.07.2019)
The death of 14 sailors on a deep-sea submarine is dramatic for Russia but very little is known about the disaster. The official response hints at a classified mission — and at enduring Soviet attitudes. (03.07.2019)
The humanitarian NGO has accused the EU of deliberately allowing tense standoffs over migrants at Mediterranean ports to deter ships from rescuing people. Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete is under house arrest in Italy. (02.07.2019)
Drought and storms are decimating Germany's forests, causing an estimated €2.5 billion in damage in 2018-2019. Some 160,000 football fields worth of forests will need to be replanted, the government has estimated. (26.04.2019)