News

Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 26 killed

A boat used for catching lobsters has sunk off the Honduran Caribbean coast, resulting in at least 26 fatalities. So far 47 people have been rescued, the country's armed forces said.

At least 26 people died when a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

The boat, used for catching lobsters, sank in the Caribbean sea and resulted in 47 people being rescued, according to Jose Domingo Meza, an armed forces spokesman.

More to come...

