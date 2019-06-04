Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 26 killed

At least 26 people died when a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

The figure was confirmed by the president of the Atlantic Industrial Fishing Association, Richard Bonilla, and may yet rise further still.

The boat, used for catching lobsters, sank in the Caribbean sea and resulted in 47 people being rescued, according to Jose Domingo Meza, an armed forces spokesman.

Meza said the vessel, nicknamed "Wallie," set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios, near the Honduras-Nicaragua border, packed with fisherman after a seasonal ban on fishing for lobster was lifted.

According to local press reports, the captain of the sunken vessel, Austin Haylock Almendares, gave notice of the shipwreck before being one of those that perished.

The 26 who drowned were on the deck of the boat waiting for a Coast Guard from the Honduran Naval Force to arrive.

Honduras, with some 700 kilometers of coastline in the Caribbean, is highly vulnerable to natural phenomena such as tropical storms and hurricanes

jsi/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa, EFE)

