 First visit for Carrie Lam to Beijing after disastrous election defeat | News | DW | 14.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

First visit for Carrie Lam to Beijing after disastrous election defeat

Hong Kong's chief executive arrived in Beijing, marking her first visit since the dramatic defeat of the pro-establishment bloc in recent local elections. Speculation is growing that Lam will be asked to step down.

Carrie Lam arrives in Beijing on Saturday wearing a white scarf

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, arrived in Beijing on Saturday, marking her first visit to China's capital since her party suffered a severe blow in recent Hong Kong's elections last month.

During the chief executive's annual duty visit to Beijing, Lam is set to discuss the political and economic situation of Hong Kong with Chinese government officials and sit down with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Lam's visit comes amid nearly a year of protests and unrest led by pro-democracy activists that have left the economy reeling.

Her latest visit has prompted speculation of a change in leadership amongst some after Lam's pro-establishment bloc suffered a major upset in local elections that saw a landslide win for pro-democracy parties.

There were further pro-democracy and anti-inequality protests on Sunday last week that saw thousands take to the streets.

Lam stresses open dialogue in Facebook post

Lam stressed the importance of an open dialogue between community and officials in a post on social media platform Facebook, on Saturday morning.

She said her governing team would continue to pursue "different formats of dialogue to listen to citizens sincerely" and that "our sincerity to have dialogue with citizens has not changed."

Watch video 01:47

Supporting Hong Kong's activists behind the scenes

Just this week, Lam said a cabinet reshuffle was not an "immediate task" after the election defeat and she would focus her efforts on restoring law and order in Hong Kong.

Lam's visit as Hong Kong teen protesters arrested on suspicion of murder

Just before Lam arrived in Beijing, police arrested five teenagers on Friday in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man during the increasingly heated and violent anti-government protests in November that ended in a siege of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The teenagers — three males and two females aged 15 to 18-years-old — were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding and have been detained, awaiting further investigation, police said in a statement.

Footage of the incident shows protesters throwing bricks at each other, during which the man was hit and later died.

How often does Carrie Lam travel to Beijing?

Lam last met with Xi at the start of November when he gave her his backing.

Hong Kong's chief executive meets annually with Chinese officials after the territory was handed back to Beijing in 1997 following the end of British colonial rule.

Hong Kong operates under China's one country, two systems principle that allows Hong Kong a greater degree of freedom to administrate its own affairs. A recent clean-up effort by the Chinese military on the streets of Hong Kong after a period of severe unrest between protesters and police sparked speculation of increased Chinese intervention in the special administrative area.

  • Protestors in helmets

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Defiance

    Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

  • Umbrellas on a police barricade

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Homage

    Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

  • Crowd of protesters

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One million strong

    Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

  • Protestors with red placards

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    A question of autonomy and rights

    Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

  • A police officer and a protester

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Out in force

    Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

  • Protestor with a placard reading Hong Kong is not China

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One country, two systems

    China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.


kmm/rc (Reuters/AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Chinese military intervention in Hong Kong would be costly

Protesters in Hong Kong seem undeterred by China's thinly veiled threat of sending in the armed forces. But Beijing would pay a steep price if it were to send in troops, says DW's Mathias Bölinger. (13.08.2019)  

Recession grips Hong Kong, protesters defiant

Strife-torn Hong Kong's economy plunged into recession in the third quarter, falling 3.2% between July and September. Its administration blames "local social incidents" — a reference to 5 months of pro-democracy unrest. (15.11.2019)  

Chinese army 'volunteers' to help clean streets in Hong Kong

In an unexpected move, China's People's Liberation Army have left their Hong Kong barracks to help the city tidy up after protests. Following Beijing's warnings of restoring order, the intervention left opinions divided. (16.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police end university siege

The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days. (29.11.2019)  

Hong Kong critical to China but uncertainty reigns

China doesn't need the former Crown colony quite as much as it did back in 1997 when it switched from British rule. But the Special Administrative Region remains a valuable conduit for Beijing. (20.08.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Sieren's China: Clear message from Hong Kong voters

Hong Kong voters have sent a clear message to the establishment. District councilors may have very little political power, but DW's Frank Sieren says it would be wrong to ignore the results and continue as before. (29.11.2019)  

Hong Kong leader defiant after pro-democracy election gains

Carrie Lam has acknowledged her government's "deficiencies" following a landslide victory for pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong's local elections. But she has refused to give in to any protest demands. (26.11.2019)  

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demand lawmakers withdraw a controversial bill. The new law would allow the extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China. (12.06.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Carrie Lam FB post

Carrie Lam FB post

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong falls into recession  

Supporting Hong Kong's activists behind the scenes  

Huge rally marks six months of Hong Kong protests  

Related content

Hongkong Proteste

Hong Kong unrest: Huge rally marks 6 months of protests 08.12.2019

Some 800,000 demonstrators marched in Hong Kong on Sunday, a day before the city marks six months since the start of mass protests that have morphed into a wider anti-government movement.

Hongkong | Proteste

Huge rally marks six months of Hong Kong protests 08.12.2019

Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have staged their largest anti-government rally in months. Organizers say some 800,000 people thronged the streets. The gathering was the first large-scale march to be approved by city authorities since August.

Hong Kong Proteste

Experts quit Hong Kong police probe into handling of protests 11.12.2019

The move is a major setback for Hong Kong's government. The international experts were called in as part of a bid to address protesters' demands for an independent probe into police violence and misconduct.

Advertisement