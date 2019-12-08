First visit for Carrie Lam to Beijing after disastrous election defeat

Hong Kong's chief executive arrived in Beijing, marking her first visit since the dramatic defeat of the pro-establishment bloc in recent local elections. Speculation is growing that Lam will be asked to step down.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, arrived in Beijing on Saturday, marking her first visit to China's capital since her party suffered a severe blow in recent Hong Kong's elections last month.
During the chief executive's annual duty visit to Beijing, Lam is set to discuss the political and economic situation of Hong Kong with Chinese government officials and sit down with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday.
Lam's visit comes amid nearly a year of protests and unrest led by pro-democracy activists that have left the economy reeling.
Her latest visit has prompted speculation of a change in leadership amongst some after Lam's pro-establishment bloc suffered a major upset in local elections that saw a landslide win for pro-democracy parties.
There were further pro-democracy and anti-inequality protests on Sunday last week that saw thousands take to the streets.
Lam stresses open dialogue in Facebook post
Lam stressed the importance of an open dialogue between community and officials in a post on social media platform Facebook, on Saturday morning.
She said her governing team would continue to pursue "different formats of dialogue to listen to citizens sincerely" and that "our sincerity to have dialogue with citizens has not changed."
Just this week, Lam said a cabinet reshuffle was not an "immediate task" after the election defeat and she would focus her efforts on restoring law and order in Hong Kong.
Lam's visit as Hong Kong teen protesters arrested on suspicion of murder
Just before Lam arrived in Beijing, police arrested five teenagers on Friday in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man during the increasingly heated and violent anti-government protests in November that ended in a siege of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
The teenagers — three males and two females aged 15 to 18-years-old — were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding and have been detained, awaiting further investigation, police said in a statement.
Footage of the incident shows protesters throwing bricks at each other, during which the man was hit and later died.
How often does Carrie Lam travel to Beijing?
Lam last met with Xi at the start of November when he gave her his backing.
Hong Kong's chief executive meets annually with Chinese officials after the territory was handed back to Beijing in 1997 following the end of British colonial rule.
Hong Kong operates under China's one country, two systems principle that allows Hong Kong a greater degree of freedom to administrate its own affairs. A recent clean-up effort by the Chinese military on the streets of Hong Kong after a period of severe unrest between protesters and police sparked speculation of increased Chinese intervention in the special administrative area.
kmm/rc (Reuters/AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Protesters in Hong Kong seem undeterred by China's thinly veiled threat of sending in the armed forces. But Beijing would pay a steep price if it were to send in troops, says DW's Mathias Bölinger. (13.08.2019)
Strife-torn Hong Kong's economy plunged into recession in the third quarter, falling 3.2% between July and September. Its administration blames "local social incidents" — a reference to 5 months of pro-democracy unrest. (15.11.2019)
In an unexpected move, China's People's Liberation Army have left their Hong Kong barracks to help the city tidy up after protests. Following Beijing's warnings of restoring order, the intervention left opinions divided. (16.11.2019)
The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days. (29.11.2019)
China doesn't need the former Crown colony quite as much as it did back in 1997 when it switched from British rule. But the Special Administrative Region remains a valuable conduit for Beijing. (20.08.2019)
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
Hong Kong voters have sent a clear message to the establishment. District councilors may have very little political power, but DW's Frank Sieren says it would be wrong to ignore the results and continue as before. (29.11.2019)