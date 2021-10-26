First trans women in German parliament

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik are the first trans women members of the German parliament. What are their political goals? A double portrait.
The two politicians come from opposite sides of the country but the same party: the Greens. One of the candidates said it was "historic" and another proclaimed it was "madness!"
In the newly elected parliament 87% of lawmakers have university educations, a prevailing class marker in Germany. Very few deputies have led a life as a worker and low-income earner. Sabine Kinkartz met one of them.
The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period began with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history could finally convene.
A court convicts a German man of passing the floor plans of properties used by the Bundestag to Russian intelligence.
