 First trans women in German parliament | World Stories - The Week in Reports | DW | 30.10.2021

World Stories

First trans women in German parliament

Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik are the first trans women members of the German parliament. What are their political goals? A double portrait.

Emilia Milla Fester Green Party parliamentarian stands with her hands on her hips

Bundestag: Faces of the German parliament 26.10.2021

Florian Müller und Ria Schröder - neue Gesichter im Deutschen Bundestag 26.10.2021 via Sascha Brinkmann Di, 26.10.2021 19:01

Two fresh faces in Germany's new parliament 26.10.2021

Awet Tesfaiesus, Bundestagsabgeordnete Bündnis90/DieGrünen

Germany's new, diverse Bundestag gets to work 26.10.2021

Bild links: Tessa Ganserer bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der Grünen auf dem Kornmarkt. Nürnberg, 23.09.2021 *** Tessa Ganserer at a campaign event of the Green Party at the Kornmarkt Nuremberg, 23 09 2021 Foto:xD.xAnoraganingrumx/xFuturexImage Bild rechts: Nyke Slawik bei einem Wahlkampf-Auftritt für die Kölner Grünen auf dem Heumarkt. Köln, 22.09.2021

First transgender women join Germany's Bundestag 19.10.2021

