First same-sex couples in Switzerland legally marry

The rich Alpine nation formally joined many other western European countries in allowing same-sex marriage. Better late than never, some say.
Swiss same-sex couples have won the right to marry after voters overwhelmingly backed its legalization in a referendum. The vote was brought about by conservative politicians opposed to LGBTQ+ marriages.
Thousands of LGBTQ people and allies took part in the country's first Pride with local government backing. The march came as parliament considers increasing rights of same-sex couples.
The Swiss parliament had already passed marriage equality, but conservative politicians wanted citizens to vote on it.
Thailand is often hailed as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly countries in the world, yet the nation hasn't legalized same-sex marriages. Activists continue their fight against social and structural barriers to equality.
