First Nobel Prize ceremony since the pandemic underway

The Center for Civil Liberties has been documenting war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Its head, Oleksandra Matviichuk, spoke with reporters Friday from the Nobel Institute, where some attendants have arrived ahead of the ceremony.
"This war has a genocidal character," Matviichuk said. "If Ukraine stops its resistance, there will be no more of us."
The Russian human rights organization Memorial has been shedding light on crimes committed by Stalin's totalitarian regime, while documenting human rights violations in Russia as well since its founding in 1989.
Last year, however, the Russian Supreme Court ordered its dissolution. Its Moscow offices were raided on October 7 on a court order, the same day it was announced as the co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
"Ukraine is not fighting for its interests alone. It is fighting for our joint peaceful future," the chairman of the board of Memorial, Yan Rachinsky, said.
Belarusian Ales Bialiatski's prize will be accepted by his wife, as the human rights defender awaits trial. He is being held in a Belarusian jail since the large-scale protests in Minsk in the summer of 2020 over the contested presidential election. Belarusian strongman Aleksander Lukashenko, Putin's ally, claims he won the majority of the votes.
What are the other prizes?
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a contributing factor in the naming of some of the other Nobel Prize winners, due to be presented on Saturday.
The laureates for the 2022 Economics Prize, former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig are receiving the prize for their research on how a deeper economic crisis can be averted by propping up failing banks.
Many strong economies are struggling this year with high inflation and a looming recession, as the conflict in Ukraine has led to an energy crisis and affected food supplies and prices.
Who is invited to this year's banquet?
The list of invitees to the banquet held after this year's ceremony in Stockholm has stirred some controversy. Traditionally attended by the Swedish royal family, government officials and dignitaries from different countries, some names have been intentionally left off this year's guest list.
The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus were also left off the guest list.
The Nobel Prize was founded by Alfred Nobel to present prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace. The dynamite inventor left behind some 31 million crowns, equal to $174.2 million (roughly €165 million) in today's money to fund the prizes, awarded annually since 1901.