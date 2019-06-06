 First mayor from former East heads German Cities Association | News | DW | 06.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

First mayor from former East heads German Cities Association

Leipzig's progressive mayor Burkhard Jung has become the first local politician from the former East to lead Germany's municipalities. His election precedes polls in three eastern states likely to swing to the far-right.

Burkhard Jung speaks during a strike

The Association of German Cities (Städtetag) on Thursday picked Burkhard Jung as its top advocate to voice the interests of its 3,400 cities and towns nationwide on problems such as housing shortages, traffic overload, debt and climate change. 

Jung, Leipzig's center-left Social Democrat (SPD) mayor since 2006, has overseen a boom in the 596,000-population city — the largest in Saxony state, and a historic hub for publishing, tertiary education, research and car-making.

The 61-year-old father-of-five, born in western Germany, moved as a teacher in religious and German studies to Leipzig in 1991 — shortly after German reunification — and became city hall alderman for youth, schools and sport.

Saxony, governed from Dresden, and two other eastern states, Thuringia and Brandenburg, elect their assemblies anew in September and October. Pollsters forecast 20%-plus yields for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) among frustrated voters.

Read more: AfD surges in easten German states

Cities key to finding solutions

Delegates, who picked Jung at the Städtetag's biannual conference in Dortmund, also adopted a resolution, declaring their determination to establish mobility systems using renewable energy sources and to keep their cities habitable under climate change.

Pricing CO2 emissions from fossil fuels was a "suitable and necessary approach," insisted the Städtetag.

Cities were "points of crystallization" where problems first became apparent but could also forge cohesion to tackle social inequities faced by individuals, it said, referring to the cities' role in delivering welfare payouts decided by the federal parliament.

Funding from Berlin needed 

Jung said as new president he would "vehemently and audibly" press for federal and regional state co-funding to improve urban transport systems.

"To this end we demand nationwide an investment offensive for sustainable mobility by the federal government and the regional states, with €20 billion ($22.5 billion) for at least 10 years, in other words €2 billion annually."

Affordable housing

Referring to real estate speculators and demographic aging, Jung reiterated association calls that federal funds be boosted for social housing projects "so that rental prices for hairdressers and bus drivers remain affordable."

Protest against rising rents and a housing shortage in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

April 2019: Berliners decry rising rents, housing shortages

He called on Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to ensure that a constitutional court-ordered reform of Germany's property tax (Grundsteuer) still handed municipalities €14 billion annually for expenditure on everyday tems such as sport and culture.

"Property tax as one of the most important sources of municipal income must not be jeopardized under any circumstances. The Federal Government and the regional states must finally arrive at a solution," said Jung.

Behind the gloss, debt

Prosperous Germany has hundreds of municipalities deep in the red, with lingering cash overdrafts used to fill past budgetary gaps, amounting to some €48 billion, according to a Städtetag estimate.

The most indebted cities include Pirmasens and Oberhausen in the regional states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia respectively.

The old debt burdens are currently being examined as part of a federal interior ministry-led commission aimed at ensuring "equivalent living conditions" for residents, irrespective of whether they live in rural areas, inner-cities or towns suffering from economic downturn.

  • Two cyclists at a cross-roads in Copenhagen

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Copenhagen

    In Denmark's capital there is a 350-kilometer (217 mi) network of cycle paths, a traffic light system that prioritizes cyclists, and footrests on the roadside when you have to wait for a green light. No wonder, then, that 62 percent of the population cycle to work. The word "copenhagenize" has already become established in English to describe the transformation into bicycle-friendly cities.

  • Amsterdam bicycles locked up on a canal bridge

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Amsterdam

    Amsterdam in the Netherlands is one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in Europe. Cyclists in Amsterdam cover some 2 million kilometers (approx. 1.24 million mi) a day. The country is popular with cyclists because it's very flat. In Utrecht, for example, you will find the largest bicycle parking garage with 12,500 parking spaces. It is expected to grow to 33,000 parking spaces by 2020.

  • Cyclists and pedestrians in the city center of Antwerp in Belgium (picture-alliance/Arco Images/P. Schickert)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Antwerp

    Antwerp in Belgium impresses with countless bicycle parking spaces and a good infrastructure. Here, too, a lot is " copenhagenized ". The bicycle rental system is to be expanded and covered cycle paths along the harbor as well as three bicycle and pedestrian bridges are to be built. What the city can still work on, however, is the high volume of traffic on the roads.

  • A bicycle tour group on a bridge in Paris, Fance (picture-alliance/robertharding/S. Dee)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Paris

    In Paris, the city authorities have been systematically expanding the cycle network for years. On Sundays, entire streets are even closed to traffic. As a tourist, one can also easily mingle with the cyclists, as there are bicycle rental stations everywhere. This is also the case in Strasbourg. The city belongs beside Paris to the most bicycle-friendly city of France.

  • A bicycle hotel in Malmö, Sweden

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Malmö

    Malmö in Sweden is investing a lot of money to improve its bicycle infrastructure. There are almost 500 kilometers (311 mi) of cycle paths with (air) pumping stations and right-of-way systems. A bike ferry between Malmö and Copenhagen is to boost cycling tourism. Probably the most creative idea is a bicycle hotel with its own workshop, rental bikes and bike parking directly in front of the rooms.

  • A bicycle lift up a hill in Norway

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Trondheim

    Trondheim in Norway is a hilly city. The "Trampe", the world's first bicycle lift, provides a solution. The 130-meter-long (426 ft) lift takes up to 300 cyclists per hour up the mountain to the Kristiansten Fortress. A plate, on which you can stand with your right foot, is pulled along a rail. This plate then pushes the cyclist together with the bike up the hill.

  • Hundreds of bicycles parked and locked up in the German city of Münster (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Münster

    In Münster in Westphalia there are more bicycles than residents. It is therefore not surprising that Münster is the city with the most bicycle thefts in the Germany. But that doesn't discourage anyone from leaving behind their car and getting on a bicycle. Because there is no lack of comfort: wide cycle paths, enough parking spaces and no hills to climb.

  • A bicycle hire center with red bikes parked in a row in Barcelona in Spain

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Barcelona

    As early as 2002 you could ride your rental bike through Barcelona. 158 kilometers (98 mi) of cycle paths are available in the Catalan capital. 30 speed zones ensure more safety in city traffic. Tourists are also offered something special on a bike: various themed cycle paths lead through the city, to the beach or to the sights of the architect Antoni Gaudi.

  • Cyclists crossing a bridge across the river Rhine in Basel during the Slow Up festival.(picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Dr. Schulte-Kellinghaus)

    In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

    Basel

    In Basel the land is flat and the distances are not far. The streets are particularly crowded during the Slow Up. During this event, which takes place in summer in different cities in Switzerland, the organizers block off around 30 kilometers (18.6 mi) in beautiful surroundings for cyclists and provide them with a wide range of activities along the route. That makes cycling fun!

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


ipj/rt (dpa, AFP, epd)

DW recommends

Cologne and Dortmund lead charge for German smart cities

Municipal cyberadministrations, automated traffic flow, energy-efficient buildings — the cities of tomorrow will be smart. Cologne's "climate street" project shows what a digital city could look like in practice. (19.05.2019)  

German municipalities demand affordable housing

The association representing 3,400 German cities and towns has called on the federal government to hand over more former Cold War military sites such as barracks to provide affordable housing and tackle rising prices. (23.04.2013)  

EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

The far-right AfD has emerged as the strongest political party in Germany's formerly communist east. With the Greens winning big among young and urban voters, though, the east-west divide looks set to deepen further. (27.05.2019)  

Eminent economists propose CO2 emissions price corridors

A panel of the world's most eminent economists have estimated how high carbon prices need to be for the world to avoid climate catastrophe - and put forward ideas on how to spend the money raised. (29.05.2017)  

Tax incentives for insulation of German residential properties planned

German homeowners who install energy-saving insulation are to be granted tax concessions, according to a FAZ news report. The reforms would likely come after September's federal election. (25.06.2017)  

In these cities cycling is most enjoyable

Cycling is environmentally friendly, healthy and affordable. Many European cities are spending millions to become more bicycle-friendly. Here are a few cities that have been particularly successful with their concepts.  (03.06.2019)  

WWW links

Association of German Cities (Städtetag) explained

Representing 3400 cities and towns with nearly 52 million inhabitants

Cities association alarmed by debt levels

Old overdraft debt amounts to 48 billion euros

Interior ministry.led commission on equivalent living conditions

Demographic aging, urban drift has left Germany's regions depleted

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  