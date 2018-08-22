 First Fortnite World Cup: Millions up for grabs in New York finals | News | DW | 27.07.2019

News

First Fortnite World Cup: Millions up for grabs in New York finals

Gamers will vie for a top prize of $3 million at a lucrative eSports tournament in New York this weekend. Most participants are teenage boys, who will seek to eliminate each other — virtually — during the competition.

USA Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York

Two hundred gamers have gathered in the eastern US city of New York for the first Fortnite World Cup, where they will compete on Saturday and Sunday for prize money totaling $30 million (€26.9 million).

Fortnite, a game in which players are dropped on a virtual island where they have to try to stay alive, in part by eliminating other participants with weapons they pick up in the course of the action, has 250 million users worldwide.

Each competitor at this year's tournament is guaranteed to win at least $50,000, with the first prize worth $3 million — almost equalling the $3.85 million that will be won by the singles champions at this year's US Open Tennis Championships, held at the same Arthur Ashe Stadium venue.

Read more: Are esports good for your health? 

Game scene where someone shoots someone else

The game can be played for free, but optional upgrades can be purchased

Huge market

At the tournament, participants — most of whom are teenage males — will fight it out in the "Battle Royale" format of the game, in which just one survivor is left standing at the end.

The event, run by Epic Games, cost $100 million in all to organize, including 10 weeks of qualifying rounds.

The global gaming market is expected to have a turnover of $300 billion by 2025.

Fortnite made up to $300 million each month for its developers last year.

Watch video 02:18

Sexy and strong? Female game characters

tj/jm (AFP, dpa)

