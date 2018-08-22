First Fortnite World Cup: Millions up for grabs in New York finals

Two hundred gamers have gathered in the eastern US city of New York for the first Fortnite World Cup, where they will compete on Saturday and Sunday for prize money totaling $30 million (€26.9 million).

Fortnite, a game in which players are dropped on a virtual island where they have to try to stay alive, in part by eliminating other participants with weapons they pick up in the course of the action, has 250 million users worldwide.

Each competitor at this year's tournament is guaranteed to win at least $50,000, with the first prize worth $3 million — almost equalling the $3.85 million that will be won by the singles champions at this year's US Open Tennis Championships, held at the same Arthur Ashe Stadium venue.

The game can be played for free, but optional upgrades can be purchased

Huge market

At the tournament, participants — most of whom are teenage males — will fight it out in the "Battle Royale" format of the game, in which just one survivor is left standing at the end.

The event, run by Epic Games, cost $100 million in all to organize, including 10 weeks of qualifying rounds.

The global gaming market is expected to have a turnover of $300 billion by 2025.

Fortnite made up to $300 million each month for its developers last year.



tj/jm (AFP, dpa)

