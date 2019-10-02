 First female footballers inducted into Germany′s Hall of Fame | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

First female footballers inducted into Germany's Hall of Fame

The first female footballers have been inducted into the Hall of Fame of German football. Among the 11 female players honored in Dortmund were Silvia Neid, Steffi Jones and current coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Deutschland Frauenfussball Hall of Fame | Fritz Keller und Bettina Wiegmann (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

Hall of Fame recognition has been granted for the women who have helped shape the sport in Germany.

Silvia Neid, Silke Rottenberg, Steffi Jones, Nia Künzer, Renate Lingor, Bettina Wiegmann, Inka Grings and coach Tina Theune were present at the awards in Dortmund, collecting their prize from new DFB President Fritz Keller.

A 28-member jury of sports journalists had chosen the founding member of the history of German women's football. Footballers of German origin, whose career has ended at least five years ago, were eligible.

Heidi Mohr painfully missed

The also honored record national player Birgit Prinz, second honorary leader next to Wiegmann, the current national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Doris Fitschen, who is currently battling cancer, who could all not attend the ceremony in person.

Former striker Heidi Mohr died in February following a serious illness at the age of just 51. Europe's footballer of the century is also painfully missed by her longtime companions. "At first I remember Heidi's warmth and humor, but of course she was without a fuss," Theune said.

Deutschland Heidi Mohr 1989 (imago/O. Hardt)

Heidi Mohr scored 83 goals in 104 games for Germany, before her untimely death in February 2019.

As an advocate of women's football, Keller underlined his commitment to its growth: "Anyone who does not watch and is not involved in women's football, I say: This is a mistake," said the former club president of Freiburg.

The DFB lifted its ban on women's football in 1970 and Germany were crowned European champions in their own country 30 years later, a moment that proved a breakthrough and made Voss-Tecklenburg, Enid, Fitschen and Mohr, who all played in the final, pioneers of the women's game in Germany.

Hall of Fame Newcomers will be decided on a yearly basis, with Helmut Schön, Oliver Kahn, Hans-Jürgen Dörner, Wolfgang Overath and Jürgen Klinsmann also inducted.

Related content

Sudan gets women's football league 02.10.2019

Sudan's first ever women's football league has kicked off. It is a major achievement for a nation in crisis earlier this year after the ouster of Omar Al Bashir and the subsequent turmoil as Sudan battled to create a transitional government.

Fußball | Iran vs. Bolivien

Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire 10.09.2019

An Iranian woman known as the "Blue Girl" set herself on fire after being handed a prison sentence for trying to enter a soccer stadium. Her death sparked outrage on social media, with some calling for a stadium boycott.

First-ever women's soccer league kicks off in Sudan 22.08.2019

Historically, women's football has struggled to survive in Sudan, but the new joint military-civilian sovereign council has women members, who are intent on furthering women's rights and promoting women's participation in sports and the arts.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  