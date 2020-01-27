First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany

The first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Germany, a spokesman for the Bavarian health ministry announced late Monday.

The man who has contracted the virus is from Starnberg, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Munich.

The ministry released a statement saying the man was under surveillance in an isolation ward and that the risk of infection for the people of Bavaria is currently considered to be "low."

It also confirmed there would be a press conference on the issue on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

The new virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed more than 80 people in China, while cases of the illness have also been reported across the globe. Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, France and Australia have all confirmed cases of the virus.

A number of governments, including Germany's, are working on repatriating nationals from the region in China at the center of the outbreak.

jsi/nm (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.