 Firings at Russia′s Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Firings at Russia's Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns

After reporting on a possible political shake-up in Moscow, two respected journalists have been forced to quit a top Russian newspaper. The outlet's editor-in-chief has denied that ownership had a role in the firings.

People walk in front of an illuminated St. Basil's Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

At first glance, the article that has been making waves in Moscow is relatively uninteresting. On April 17, Russia's leading politics and business newspaper Kommersant reported that Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, was due to meet President Vladimir Putin in May for talks.

The article, citing several government sources, detailed the possibility that Matviyenko, a close Putin ally, might leave her post to head up the state pension fund. Sergei Naryshkin, the current head of the SVR foreign intelligence service and another Putin confederate, would fill her shoes. Matviyenko and other officials denied the report.

The journalists behind the article, 10-year reporting veterans Maxim Ivanov and Ivan Safronov, have since been forced to resign over their scoop. According to reports, someone from the paper's publishing company allegedly attempted to find out more about the sources behind the article. After Safronov and Ivanov refused to reveal the information to protect their contacts, they were forced to leave the paper.

Speaking with DW, the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Vladimir Zhelonkin, expressed doubt over the existence of the article's sources. "I myself didn't want to know the identity of the sources, but I wanted to be sure that they existed," he said.

Read more: Lithuania set to ban fake news from Russia

Watch video 04:22

Critical media under pressure in Russia

A wave of solidarity

On Monday evening, 13 additional journalists — the entire politics desk — said they were quitting in solidarity with the two men. The reaction was swift, with the publisher barring access to their computers and the Kommersant offices.

Lacking reliable information, many in Moscow have speculated as to why the article made such an impact. Some have said that Matviyenko and Naryshkin feared any potential damage to their political careers, and may have decided to pressure the publisher.

Zhelonkin has denied that the paper's owner, billionaire Alisher Usmanov — another friend of the Kremlin — was unhappy with the article. "He never asked me who was behind the report," Zhelonkin told DW.

Read more: Will trolls or truth win in the European Parliament elections?

On social media, the departed journalists disputed this claim, saying Usmanov himself was behind the firings of Safronov and Ivanov. Journalists still employed at Kommersant, who wished to remain anonymous, have expressed similar views.

Journalists have long complained of being pressured at the paper, with Usmanov taking over as owner in 2006. In 2011, the editor of sister publication Kommersant Vlast was fired after the newsmagazine printed a photo showing a ballot paper with an obscene message directed at Putin.

Mikhail Fedotov, chairman of the Russian presidential human rights council, has expressed concern over these latest developments, and urged Kommersant publishers not to interfere in editorial affairs. The Kremlin's response was brief, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that "Ivan Saronov is one of the most talented and professional journalists that we know."

No more political coverage?

In a statement, Zhelonkin said the reporters had been fired because they violated "journalistic standards," and said the politics desk had quit out of "false solidarity" and to put pressure on the management.

Around 200 journalists working for the Kommersant publisher have refuted his claims, signing a petition saying "there has been no breach of standards; instead, there's been pressure on journalists." The petition went on to say that until further notice, Kommersant would not report on any Russian political news. Editor-in-chief Zhelonkin responded by saying their resignation would have no effect on the paper's political coverage.

Watch video 01:03

'Human right to free speech violated in Russia'

Writing on Facebook, Renata Yambaeva, deputy editor at Kommersant for nearly 20 years, accused Usmanov of "destroying one of Russia's best media outlets."

"The publication's shareholders decided wisely. Why would you need the political desk in Kommersant newspaper if there's no politics in the country,'" responded StalinGulag, a prominent anti-Kremlin blogger.

The walkout is a rare protest in Russia's tightly controlled media industry, which is dominated by pro-Kremlin outlets.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny praised the Kommersant political journalists for quitting.

"I always berated Kommersant journalists for turning into slaves" of the Kremlin-friendly tycoon, Navalny said. "But now I can only say: well done! Dignity has triumphed."

  • TV presenter Viktoria Marinova

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria

    The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October 2018.

  • Jamal Kashoggi speaking at a Middle East Monitor event in London in September.

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

    The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

  • Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan

    TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed in September 2018 with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

  • Photos of murdered Mexican journalists

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Mario Gomez, Mexico

    After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017, and at least 10 more lost their lives in 2018. Mario Gomez, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September 2018. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September 2018, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

  • Protest against corruption

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil

    A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August 2018, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

  • Shujaat Bukhari

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir

    Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June 2018. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

  • Front page of the Capital newspaper in Maryland

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    The Capital, Maryland, USA

    Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June 2018. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

  • A protest in Slovakia with a banner #ALLFORJAN

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia

    An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Russian propaganda: 'A multitude of lies and absurd news'

Kremlin media polarize and undermine democratic processes in Europe using a new form of expansive digital authoritarianism that ­threatens the achievements of liberal ­democracies, says DW's Ingo Mannteufel. (16.05.2019)  

Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government

Russian internet freedoms have become increasingly precarious. Now the Duma has passed a bill penalizing fake news and insulting the government online. It still has to pass the upper house before Putin can approve it. (07.03.2019)  

Lithuania set to ban fake news from Russia

Lithuanian lawmakers want to outlaw spreading distrust of the state and attempts to distort historical memory. Critics say the bill to crack down on disinformation equates investigative journalism with propaganda. (10.02.2019)  

Will trolls or truth win in the European Parliament elections?

The battle for European Parliament seats isn't just among candidates; facts and lies are facing off too. Teri Schultz looks at whether the EU has shown up for the high-stakes duel adequately equipped — and in time. (16.05.2019)  

'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship

Two veteran reporters were fired, and their colleagues on the political desk quit in protest at the 'Kommersant' business newspaper. The billionaire owner apparently disapproved of an article. (20.05.2019)  

Russian police arrest Navalny ally Leonid Volkov over protest rally

A senior aide to Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained over a rally organized by the opposition last year. In 2018, Navalny himself served two stints in jail for violating protest laws. (21.05.2019)  

Putin appoints long-term ally as new intelligence agency boss

Russian President Putin has appointed the country's former parliamentary speaker as the new head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency. The move came days after the United Russia party won at legislative elections. (22.09.2016)  

Journalism: A dangerous activity

In the first 10 months of 2018, 73 journalists and media workers have died — and not just in war zones. Threats to investigative reporters are increasing, with a number being arrested and jailed over the last year. (08.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Human right to free speech violated in Russia'  

Critical media under pressure in Russia  

Related content

Russland Jekaterinburg | Büro des Kommersant Publishing House

'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship 20.05.2019

Two veteran reporters were fired, and their colleagues on the political desk quit in protest at the 'Kommersant' business newspaper. The billionaire owner apparently disapproved of an article.

Österreich | PK Strache

Austria's far-right FPÖ party under scrutiny for ties to Russia 21.05.2019

The Austrian government has collapsed over a scandal involving the alleged niece of a Russian oligarch. The far-right FPÖ party's unquestioning proximity to the Kremlin has become their undoing.

Kombobild Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin

Trump talks Venezuela and Mueller probe with Vladimir Putin 04.05.2019

Both presidents said they were not looking to intervene in Venezuela. Trump did not mention election meddling to Putin and referred to the Mueller report as the "Russian Hoax," angering Democrats.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Dutch minister resigns over asylum-seeker crime report

Ukraine president dissolves parliament, names lawyer with ties to tycoon chief of staff

Firings at Russia's Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns

Austria's far-right FPÖ party under scrutiny for ties to Russia