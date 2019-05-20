Firings at Russia's Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns

At first glance, the article that has been making waves in Moscow is relatively uninteresting. On April 17, Russia's leading politics and business newspaper Kommersant reported that Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, was due to meet President Vladimir Putin in May for talks.



The article, citing several government sources, detailed the possibility that Matviyenko, a close Putin ally, might leave her post to head up the state pension fund. Sergei Naryshkin, the current head of the SVR foreign intelligence service and another Putin confederate, would fill her shoes. Matviyenko and other officials denied the report.

The journalists behind the article, 10-year reporting veterans Maxim Ivanov and Ivan Safronov, have since been forced to resign over their scoop. According to reports, someone from the paper's publishing company allegedly attempted to find out more about the sources behind the article. After Safronov and Ivanov refused to reveal the information to protect their contacts, they were forced to leave the paper.

Speaking with DW, the newspaper's editor-in-chief, Vladimir Zhelonkin, expressed doubt over the existence of the article's sources. "I myself didn't want to know the identity of the sources, but I wanted to be sure that they existed," he said.

A wave of solidarity

On Monday evening, 13 additional journalists — the entire politics desk — said they were quitting in solidarity with the two men. The reaction was swift, with the publisher barring access to their computers and the Kommersant offices.

Lacking reliable information, many in Moscow have speculated as to why the article made such an impact. Some have said that Matviyenko and Naryshkin feared any potential damage to their political careers, and may have decided to pressure the publisher.

Zhelonkin has denied that the paper's owner, billionaire Alisher Usmanov — another friend of the Kremlin — was unhappy with the article. "He never asked me who was behind the report," Zhelonkin told DW.

On social media, the departed journalists disputed this claim, saying Usmanov himself was behind the firings of Safronov and Ivanov. Journalists still employed at Kommersant, who wished to remain anonymous, have expressed similar views.

Journalists have long complained of being pressured at the paper, with Usmanov taking over as owner in 2006. In 2011, the editor of sister publication Kommersant Vlast was fired after the newsmagazine printed a photo showing a ballot paper with an obscene message directed at Putin.

Mikhail Fedotov, chairman of the Russian presidential human rights council, has expressed concern over these latest developments, and urged Kommersant publishers not to interfere in editorial affairs. The Kremlin's response was brief, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that "Ivan Saronov is one of the most talented and professional journalists that we know."

No more political coverage?

In a statement, Zhelonkin said the reporters had been fired because they violated "journalistic standards," and said the politics desk had quit out of "false solidarity" and to put pressure on the management.

Around 200 journalists working for the Kommersant publisher have refuted his claims, signing a petition saying "there has been no breach of standards; instead, there's been pressure on journalists." The petition went on to say that until further notice, Kommersant would not report on any Russian political news. Editor-in-chief Zhelonkin responded by saying their resignation would have no effect on the paper's political coverage.

Writing on Facebook, Renata Yambaeva, deputy editor at Kommersant for nearly 20 years, accused Usmanov of "destroying one of Russia's best media outlets."

"The publication's shareholders decided wisely. Why would you need the political desk in Kommersant newspaper if there's no politics in the country,'" responded StalinGulag, a prominent anti-Kremlin blogger.

The walkout is a rare protest in Russia's tightly controlled media industry, which is dominated by pro-Kremlin outlets.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny praised the Kommersant political journalists for quitting.

"I always berated Kommersant journalists for turning into slaves" of the Kremlin-friendly tycoon, Navalny said. "But now I can only say: well done! Dignity has triumphed."

Journalism: A dangerous activity Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October 2018.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed in September 2018 with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Mario Gomez, Mexico After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017, and at least 10 more lost their lives in 2018. Mario Gomez, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September 2018. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September 2018, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August 2018, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June 2018. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

Journalism: A dangerous activity The Capital, Maryland, USA Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June 2018. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

Journalism: A dangerous activity Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017. Author: Jane Mcintosh



