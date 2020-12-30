 Fireworks: Can they ever be eco-friendly? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.12.2020

Environment

Fireworks: Can they ever be eco-friendly?

Germany has banned the sale of fireworks for this New Year's Eve. Might this be a chance to look for more sustainable alternatives to pyrotechnics?

Fireworks being let off on the streets of Berlin

Fireworks contribute to pollution in cities like Berlin

First developed in China more than a thousand years ago, fireworks have since become an integral part of celebrations all over the world. From New Year's Eve festivities, to US Independence Day and Diwali in India, many events have become almost synoymous with the spark and spectacle of mini explosions lighting up the night sky.

But as awareness of climate and environmental issues grows, the impact of these pyrotechnic light shows is inching into a spotlight of its own. Made of harmful plastics and chemical compounds, fireworks don't only cause ground pollution, but can seriously affect the quality of the air we breathe. 

The real impact of fireworks

In November, concern over excessive air pollution during the coronavirus pandemic prompted several Indian states and the capital of New Delhi  which has one of the worst smog problems in the world   to ban fireworks from this year's Diwali festival. 

Often known as the festival of lights, Diwali is a five-day celebration observed by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs that ends in large firework displays.

  • An illuminated Johari Bazar on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Jaipur, Rajasthan,India,Nov. 13, 2020 (Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto/picture alliance )

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Coronavirus, pollution scale back Diwali celebrations

    Millions of people across India celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday, but the festivities were scaled down considerably as India reported nearly 8.8 million coronavirus infections, the world’s second-highest caseload. While most stayed away from large, ostentatious celebrations, people found ways to make their Diwali special.

  • A sign requesting patrons to practice social distancing as people step out to celebrate Diwali (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Socially distanced celebrations

    In large cities, authorities enforced strict protocols including mandatory face masks and social distancing in public places. Similar guidelines were tough to implement in smaller towns, where coronavirus fatigue seemed to complement the festive spirit.

  • A View of Heavy Smoggy Morning During the Diwali Festival Celebration in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India (Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/picture alliance )

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Worsening air quality

    As many cities in northern India saw a massive dip in air quality, state governments took strict steps to ensure that the celebrations do not add to the toxicity. Firecrackers are a big part of Diwali for many, but many states enforced blanket bans while others allowed it for limited timeframes. New Delhi saw multiple instances of people flouting the ban while turned to a cleaner celebration.

  • A devotee starting her day with prayer as India celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Auspicious start to the day

    Varsha Khullar, a resident of India’s eastern city of Kolkata, woke up before sunrise to bathe and start the day with an elaborate prayer at her in-house temple. She bought fresh fruits and flowers to adorn the small temple, which many people set up in their homes. For devout Hindus, the "pooja" is the most crucial part of their Diwali celebration.

  • Shop owners start their day with prayer as India celebrates Diwal (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Prosperity for businesses amidst slowdown

    Businessowners — both small and large — seek to usher in prosperity and wealth every Diwali, and the first step for that is blessing their place of work with another "pooja." Sachin Mehra owns multiple shops across the northern city of Amritsar. He began his morning with prayers at all stores that are meant to bring growth, especially at a time when the economy suffers due to the pandemic.

  • People step out to do some last-minute shopping as India celebrates Diwali,(Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Fresh flowers as household favorites

    Many people could be seen on the streets as they finished their last-minute preparations for the festivities. Fresh flowers were high in demand, as these are used for the prayer ceremonies as well as decor. Traditionally, most households spend days cleaning up and getting themselves ready for Diwali.

  • A street cart loaded with decorative earthen lamp waits (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Last-minute shopping

    Earthen oil lamps, popularly known as "diyas," form another big part of Diwali each year. The pandemic could not change that. Multiple street vendors took out their carts and loaded them with handmade decorative lights that are said to usher in light and positivity. Even as many people move to electric string lights, most houses have a few oil lamps lit in line with tradition.

  • A street vendor displays small idols of Hindu gods and goddesses (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Land of colorful gods and goddesses

    In addition to fresh flowers and oil lamps, people also stepped out to buy brightly colored idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, like Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, or the elephant god Ganesha. There are also several regional Diwali traditions in India, which may involve the worship of other gods.

  • A sweet seller makes hot jalebis as India prepares to celebrate Diwali (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Long lines outside sweets shops

    Food forms a big part of any celebration and Diwali is closely linked to boxes of sweets. Kanha Sweets, a local shop in Amritsar, had a long line of patrons waiting to get their hands on a box of traditional Indian sweets. Two doors down, another popular sweet shop had a queue running around the block.

  • Two young women pose with their rangoli, a sacred pattern drawn on floors during auspicious occasions like Diwali (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Painstaking efforts with folk art

    An important Diwali tradition involves making colorful designs outside homes. Better known as rangoli, colorful patterns are made using colored rice, colored sand or fresh flowers. Sabrina Sidhu and Manreet Khara spent the better part of their morning drawing intricate patterns at the entrance to their home. As the evening drew closer, they put in oil lamps and candles to illuminate their designs.

  • A family steps out to light up their home as India celebrates Diwali (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Festival of lights

    Lighting up the house is an important ritual associated with Diwali. Even as most people avoided large-scale celebrations because of the pandemic, the lights were not dimmed. The day was spent decorating their homes with long strings of lights, oil lamps, and candles, all of which were lit up once darkness fell.

  • A girl holds sparklers (Annice Lyn/Zuma/picture alliance )

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Choking on smoke

    While some people swore off firecrackers completely, others used the government-designated time to light sparklers and other smaller crackers. In some cities, louder crackers could be heard until late in the night, well past the permitted times. Most got away with it citing holiday spirit, but local police in different parts of the country have registered some cases.

  • A young man spends his evening waiting for customers to finish their last-minute shopping ahead of Diwali (Seerat Chabba/DW)

    India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air

    Ray of light through darkness

    Diwali in a pandemic is not easy, but, for many Indians, it signaled a return to relative normalcy. For Rahul, who ran a small cart with decorative supplies, these celebrations could make all the difference between feeding his family or going to sleep with an empty stomach. Even as people run home to celebrate, he stood by his stall till the final customer stopped by for some "rangoli" color.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


Many revelers defied the ban. On the final day of the festival, the India Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded "severe" fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels of 481 in the capital. The index has a maximum rating of 500. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "PM2.5 can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the blood system. Chronic exposure to particles contributes to the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as of lung cancer."

In Germany, a recent Federal Environmental Agency report said over 2,000 tons of particulate matter are added to the atmosphere every year by fireworks. Of that, 75% is generated on December 31st, when the skies and pavements become a canvas for bangers and rockets let off at will on any and every street corner.

Contributors to pollution

Jürgen Resch, leader of the German environmental group the Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), has long been campaigning for  stricter firework legislation. Though estimates on levels of greenhouse gas emissions generated during the country's annual festivities vary, Resch explained that the problem goes beyond air pollution.

"In Germany, we see 10,000 tonnes of plastic and hazardous waste caused by fireworks left lying around after New Year's Eve every year," he said.

The firework display in Berlin that welcomed New Year 2020

Thousands typically gather in Berlin to watch the New Year firework displays

Trash left in Frankfurt on January 1

Trash litters the streets of Frankfurt on January 1

Georg Alef from leading German fireworks manufacturer Weco is quick to point out that there is no such thing as a climate-neutral firework. But he says modern technology has made a difference to their environmental impact, and that his company is working to make its products more eco-friendly.

"There is a combustion and as with every combustion, reactions produce something into the air. Our products are not free of fine particles," he said.

"But then there is the question of the use of heavy metals or heavy metal compounds such as lead, mercury, chrome and so on. These are all natural components, which were perhaps still used in parts in the last century. But today they are banned."

Alef claims Weco has gone further than many other firework manufacturers: for example by trialling compostable fibres in their rockets and using batteries that are partly made of plant-based materials. By 2021, they hope to be able to replace the plastic caps of rockets with a version made from recycled paper. Nitrogen-based rather than carbon-based fireworks are also produced by some companies.

Weco says one issue slowing down progress is that biodegradable materials are both more expensive than regular firework parts and not yet widely available. There's also the issue of safety. It can take years for new firework components to be properly tested.

"We can't use every (eco-friendly) component, especially when it comes to security concerns," Alef said. "And if you want to have complete zero emissions, then the only way is to get rid of fireworks entirely."

Drone shows and laser shows

That is an appealing thought for the likes of Resch. 

"Why do we have to celebrate events by firing rockets and letting off explosions in this primitive way?" he said.

Drones in Seoul show people wearing masks

In South Korea, a drone show was used as an alternative to a fireworks display as a symbol of hope in the pandemic

A laser show on the Custom House in Dublin

Laser shows are sometimes used in tandem with firework displays

And there are alternatives. In South Korea, where fireworks usage is largely limited to official events, drone shows have gained traction in recent years, often producing brilliant and beautiful results.

The German city of Landshut, where fireworks have been banned at New Year's Eve for several years, has become renowned for its impressive laser light shows. And in the Irish capital Dublin, previous years have been welcomed in with a mixture of traditional pyrotechnics and laser shows.

While Alef believes fireworks are an important part of German culture and an "artform" that must be preserved, Resch hopes the pandemic will offer a chance for firework-loving countries to embrace more environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Watch video 02:11

Delhi suffers worst post-Diwali air quality in 4 years

