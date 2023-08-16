Fires rage on in Tenerife
Firefighters have been working for days to contain the out-of-control wildfires on the Canary island of Tenerife. What could help would be rain.
Working day and night
Firefighters from the EIRIF unit responsible for the Canary Islands are working at full speed to battle the wildfires on the island of Tenerife. Currently, about 2,000 hectares of forest are on fire or already burned.
Escaping the flames
Residents in Candelaria flee from the flames threatening their homes. Due to the thick smoke, the villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montana, Ajafona and Las Lagunetas have been evacuated as a precaution. The roads leading to the mountains in the northeast of the island have been closed.
Support from the air
Emergency personnel watch the firefighting helicopters take off. 13 airplanes and helicopters are in action, as well as around 250 firefighters. The forest fires were preceded by an extreme heat wave. The conflagration is so enormous that drained water often evaporates before it even reaches the flames.
Saving people and livestock
In addition to people, livestock must be brought to safety - as well as domestic animals, like this young emu. The president of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo spoke of the "most complicated fire" of the past 40 years. He said it was necessary to prevent the fire from spreading further. "The night was very hard," Clavijo said.
Working through the night
Firefighters prepare for their nighttime mission. Some of the various sources of the fire are located in areas difficult to access. Where the firefighters can't get to, firefighting helicopters are trying to get a grip on the situation. It was only in July that fierce fires raged on the neighboring island of La Palma. More than 4,500 hectares of land were burned.
Sweaty ascent
In persistently high temperatures, the firefighters in their thick protective suits move on to the next mission. Meanwhile, the fire has jumped the ridge and reached the other side of the Canary Island. Thus, the area on fire has doubled in size within a few hours. Columns of smoke rise high into the sky - and there is no rain in sight.