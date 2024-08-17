Firefighters respond to blaze at London's Somerset House

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the historic arts venue in the British capital. The cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities say.

Firefighters on Saturday rushed to tackle a blaze at London's historic Somerset House on the River Thames.

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at Somerset House," the London Fire Brigade said on X. "Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the buildings' roof."

Blaze started in small part of building while firefighters try to 'control fire'

The London Fire Brigade and Somerset House said the historic building is closed as emergency crews deal with the blaze.

Firefighters are rushing to prevent the blaze from spreading at the Renaissance complex Image: Maja Smiejkowska/REUTERS

"Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building," an X post from Somerset House said. "All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire."

Cause not yet known

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to London authorities. Smoke was seen rising from the cultural center at the heart of Britain's capital.

The Somerset House was previously a royal palace and now serves as a complex for various arts and education-related organizations.

The complex has been depicted in multiple James Bond films and is sometimes used to host concerts.

jsi, wd/mm (Reuters, AFP)