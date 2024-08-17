Firefighters respond to blaze at London's Somerset House

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the historic arts venue in the British capital. The cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities say.

Firefighters on Saturday rushed to tackle a blaze at London's historic Somerset House on the River Thames.

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at Somerset House," the London Fire Brigade said on X. "Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the buildings' roof."

The London Fire Brigade said the historic building is closed as emergency crews deal with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to London authorities.

The Somerset House was previously a royal palace and now serves as a complex for various arts and education-related organizations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

wd/mm (Reuters, AFP)