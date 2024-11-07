Firefighters put out blaze at France's Rouen Cathedral

CatastropheFranceFirefighters put out blaze at France's Rouen CathedralTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheFranceThomas Anderson07/11/2024July 11, 2024Firefighters have put out a blaze in the spire of Rouen cathedral in northern France. Three workers at the site suffered from smoke inhalation. The cathedral is more than eight hundred years old and was painted by the impressionist Claude Monet. https://p.dw.com/p/4iC3NAdvertisement