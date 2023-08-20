  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CatastropheSpain

Firefighters push forward against Tenerife wildfire

1 hour ago

Improved weather conditions have helped firefighters on the Spanish island of Tenerife make unexpected gains as they seek to tame a wildfire that has ravaged swaths of land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VNHI
Firefighting had been made harder by the difficult-to-access terrain and adverse weather conditions
Firefighting had been made harder by the difficult-to-access terrain and adverse weather conditionsImage: Andres Gutierrez/AA/picture alliance

Canary Islands' officials on Sunday announced that firefighters had made advances in efforts to protect communities on the edge of a blaze that has become one of the archipelago's worst wildfires in decades.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes as the fire, which started on Wednesday in a steep and craggy mountain area, threatened 11 nearby town areas.

"The night was very difficult but thanks to the work of the firefighters, the results have been very positive," Tenerife governor Rosa Davila told a news conference on Sunday.

What's the latest on the fire?

Canary Islands leader Fernando Clavijo said that, despite expectations of a difficult night, things went "much better than expected."

"We warned of a complex situation, with rising temperatures and wind... and it's true the night started very hard with many calls saying the fire was very close to people's homes," he said. 

However, he said, the firefighters "worked very intensively" and reached morning without having lost a single home to the fire, which has raged since Wednesday.

Calvijo described the achievement as "almost a miracle."

The technical head of the operation, Montse Roman, said overnight efforts had been "mainly focused on defending infrastructure and homes on the northern flank of the fire."

She confirmed there had "not been any more evacuations or confinement orders."

Officials said some 20 aerial units would join efforts to fight the blaze on Sunday alongside two more coordination units.

What we know about the fire itself

Late on Saturday, Clavijo said the wildfire had already displaced "a total of 12,279 people", citing figures from the Guardia Civil police.

He also said the fire had covered 8,400 hectares (about 20,800 acres) — just over 4% of Tenerife's overall surface area — a considerable jump since Friday's figure of 5,000 hectares.

Calivijo added that the entire southern front of the fire was "very stable," but that the northern area remained a concern.
The wildfire started on Wednesday in a national park near Spain's highest peak, the Mount Teide volcano.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out close to the small town of Arafo, is still unclear.

Until now, the island's most popular tourist areas — mainly located further south — have not been affected and both of Tenerife's airports have been operating as normal.

The fire comes after a heatwave that left swaths of land on the archipelago tinder dry. Scientists have warned that such hot spells are likely to become more frequent and intense with global temperatures rising due to climate change.

rc/jcg (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

FIFA Fußball Frauen-WM | Finale Spanien vs England

Bonmati inspires Spain to their first women's World Cup

Sports3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Tajik bride

Tajik women turn to polygamy for survival

Tajik women turn to polygamy for survival

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Society9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment7 hours ago01:22 min
More from Europe

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and Environment4 hours ago01:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment7 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage