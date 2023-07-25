Firefighters, locals battle Rhodes wildfires for 7th day

CatastropheGreeceFirefighters, locals battle Rhodes wildfires for 7th dayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheGreeceBeenish Javed1 hour ago1 hour agoHundreds of firefighters are battling to contain resurging wildfires fanned by hot and windy conditions in the southeast of Rhodes. The scale of the fires on the Greek island has left volunteers and locals trying to stop some blazes on their own.https://p.dw.com/p/4UL0UAdvertisement