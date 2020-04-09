 Firefight in Egypt leaves seven suspected militants, police officer dead | News | DW | 15.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Firefight in Egypt leaves seven suspected militants, police officer dead

Militants suspected of planning attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian community were killed in a firefight with security forces in Cairo, the Interior Ministry said. One police officer was killed and three agents injured.

Egyptian flag (Imago)

A total of seven suspected militants and a police officer were killed in an exchange of gunfire after Egyptian security forces raided an alleged hideout in Cairo's Amiriyah district on Tuesday.

There was information "that there is a terrorist cell, whose elements embrace Takfiri ideology, using several areas as a shelter in eastern and southern Cairo as a starting point to carry out terrorist operations," the country's interior ministry said in a statement. Egyptian authorities use the term takfiri to refer to militant Islamists who often accuse their victims of being infidels.

The militants were planning attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minority during Easter celebrations, the ministry said.

Coptic Orthodox Christians, one of the world's oldest Christian communities, form about 10% of Egypt's population. The community will celebrate Orthodox Easter amidst high security April 19.

All seven suspected militants and the police officer, identified as Lt. Col. Mohammed el-Houfi, were killed in the firefight that lasted hours. Three other police agents were also injured. According to the ministry, security forces recovered six rifles and a cache of ammunition from the residential building where the militants were hiding out. Other weapons were found in another warehouse close to the scene.

State of emergency

Egypt has been under a state of emergency since 2017, when attacks on two Coptic churches in northern Egypt resulted in the death of 33 people. The Palm Sunday attacks were some of the deadliest instances of Christians being targeted by Islamist militants in the northern parts of the Sinai Peninsula.

A large-scale operation against militants was launched in 2018, resulting in the deaths of more than 845 suspected militants as well as 60 security personnel.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

see/se  (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

Symbolbilder Niger Armee

Increased terror attacks in Africa amid coronavirus pandemic 09.04.2020

As the world focuses on the fight to curb COVID-19, Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in west Africa. Islamists affiliated to the so-called IS also claimed new territory in Mozambique. There are fears of more attacks.

Syrien Gefängnis für IS-Mitglieder in Hassaka ARCHIV

Syria: Riot breaks out at prison holding IS militants 30.03.2020

A large riot broke out at a prison for suspected "Islamic State" militants in northeastern Syria, Kurdish officials reported. Prisoners took control of an entire floor in the prison, with several managing to escape.

Tschad Fahne Soldaten Kampf gegen Boko Haram Nigeria

Boko Haram kills dozens of soldiers in Chad, Nigeria 24.03.2020

Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state.

Advertisement