FireEye says it was breached by state-backed hackers

US cybersecurity firm FireEye on Tuesday said it was hacked by what could only be a nation-state with "world-class capabilities."

A blog post by the company revealed that the hackers stole tools the company uses to test the strength of customers' defenses.

"I've concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities," FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement. "This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years."

"The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye," Mandia explained in a blog post revealing the breach. "They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past."

FireEye said that so far it did not appear any customer data was stolen in the attack. Shares of FireEye dropped 8% after hours following reports of the breach.

The attacker primarily sought information related to the company's government customers, FireEye said.

It also targeted and accessed the firm's 'Red Team' tools which "mimic the behavior of many cyber threat actors and enable FireEye to provide essential diagnostic security services to our customers," the cybersecurity firm said.

The stolen tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, but FireEye said it had developed and made available more than 300 countermeasures to protect its customers and others against the potential use of those tools.

The company added that it was investigating the breach with the held of US federal agencies, and industry partners, including tech giant Microsoft which has its own cybersecurity team.

"Their initial analysis supports our conclusion that this was the work of a highly sophisticated state-sponsored attacker utilizing novel techniques," CEO Mandia said.

More to follow…

adi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)