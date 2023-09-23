  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Migration
CatastropheTaiwan

Fire in Taiwan golf ball factory kills firefighters, workers

September 23, 2023

Authorities in southern Taiwan have launched an investigation into the fire and expressed condolences to victims' families. Officials believe that natural gas may have played a role in the deadly event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WioG
Smoke at the golfing equipment factory in Pingtung County where the fires and subsequent explosions occurred
The exact cause of the fire and explosions is still unclearImage: CTI via REUTERS

A devastating fire and ensuing explosions at a factory in southern Taiwan left at least nine people dead and over 100 wounded, officials said Saturday.  

What do we know so far?  

The blaze ignited late Friday at a manufacturing plant for golf balls in Pingtung County and continued throughout the night. After the initial alarm, an explosion apparently caused a section of the building to collapse, trapping some of the firefighters and workers under the rubble, with another explosion following shortly after.

Among the victims are four firefighters, along with a male and a female employee. An additional five people also lost their lives, and one person remained missing as of Sunday morning.. 

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi said in a social media post that a probe has been launched into the tragedy.

"Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences," Chou said after meeting the loved ones of those who died.

Taiwan's president visits Pingtung  

Taiwanese news outlet Focus Taiwan reported that Taiwanese Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang visited the factory early Saturday.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a funeral home after a fire at a factory in Pingtung County
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-went visited a funeral home to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the blaze Image: Taiwan Presidential Office/REUTERS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen also expressed her condolences and visited Pingtung. Tsai said an emergency relief facility has been set up to aid those affected by the blaze.

In addition, Taiwanese Premier Chen Chien-jen met injured victims in medical facilities in Pingtung, while promising aid to those impacted by the tragedy.    

Taiwanese officials believe natural gas may have played a role in the fires and subsequent blasts.

Fires at factories are not uncommon in heavily industrialized Taiwan. In 2019, Taiwanese site Taiwan News reported that 2 people died after a blaze at a factory in Taichung, located on the west-central part of the island. 

wd,dj/jcg (Reuters, AP)

China-Taiwan conflict: How it could ruin the global economy

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

German town to decide if far-right AfD gets its first mayor

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters holding a banner that reads: Samuel Kofi Yeboah - never forgotten!

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

Germany: Asylum seeker murder case in court after 32 years

SocietySeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine Klischtschijiwka Rückeroberung Soldaten

Miliary analyst: Ukrainians making 'good progress' in south

Miliary analyst: Ukrainians making 'good progress' in south

ConflictsSeptember 24, 202303:23 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together while waiting to be processed on the Mexican side of the border with the United States.

Migrant arrivals surge at US-Mexico border

Migrant arrivals surge at US-Mexico border

MigrationSeptember 24, 202301:25 min
More from North America
Go to homepage