Fire hampers search after Marseille building collapse

Fire crews are extinguishing fires after an explosion brought down an apartment block in the French city of Marseille. Rescuers hope to reach victims under the rubble, with officials warning of possible fatalities.

Emergency workers faced a dilemma in tackling the collapse of a residential building on Sunday morning after a loud explosion rocked Marseille's central La Plaine district.

Scores of firefighters sought to put out fires beneath the debris in a painstaking operation aimed at not harming people possibly buried under the rubble.

What we know so far

The commander of the Marseille fire brigade, Lionel Mathieu, said the intense heat had made it impossible to send in dog teams to search.

"We're trying to drown the fire while preserving the lives of eventual victims under the rubble," Mathieu said.

The explosion, shortly before 1 a.m. local time, (0000 UTC/GMT) shook the neighborhood, which is one of the older quarters of France's second-largest city.

Marseille's mayor, Benoit Payan, said two neighboring buildings had also partly collapsed, with a third one in danger of also doing so.

"Firefighters are gauging minute by minute the best way to put out the fire," Payan told a televised briefing. "The lives of firefighters are also at play," he said. "We must prepare to have victims," the mayor noted.

Payan said the explosion was the probable cause of the collapse but that an investigation would need to be launched. It is thought that a gas leak might have caused the blast.

"I express all the emotion and support of Marseille in the face of this tragedy," Payan tweeted.

Questions over building integrity

The collapse raised fresh concerns about housing standards in the port city.

A major structural collapse also occurred in Marseille in November 2018, when eight people died after two dilapidated buildings collapsed in the working-class district of Noailles.

Officials appeared to dismiss structural issues as the cause of the latest collapse.

"There was no danger code for this building, and it is not in a neighborhood identified as having substandard housing," regional prefect Christophe Mirmand told the AFP news agency.

