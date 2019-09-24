Fire engulfs new Saudi high-speed rail station in Jeddah

Online video showed what appeared to be major structural damage. The station is a centerpiece of a new multi-billion dollar high-speed rail project.
A massive fire on Sunday ripped through a new high-speed train station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah.
Videos posted on social media showed black plumes of smoke billowing out of the Haramain train station and helicopters flying over the scene.
Read more: Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms
The Civil Defense said there were no reports of initial casualties and firefighters were battling the blaze. Online videos showed nearly a dozen people on the roof of the structure.
There was no immediate known cause of the fire.
The €6.7 billion ($7.3 billion) Haramain Railway was inaugurated last September to connect the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina with the Red Sea city of Jeddah with electric trains traveling up to 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour).
Read more: Saudi Arabia offers foreign tourists visas for first time
Officials described the 450 kilometer (280 mile) line as one of the most important transportation expansion projects in the kingdom's rail network and the biggest electric speed train project in the Middle East.
Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and spraying water on the flames, including using a water-dropping helicopter
The project aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform program aimed at weaning the economy off oil dependence and creating jobs for the country's young population.
More to come...
cw/jlw (AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described attacks on Saudi oil facilities as an "act of war" by Iran. Tehran has denied a role in the attacks and said a military strike against Iran would end in "all-out war." (19.09.2019)
The longtime bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman was killed and seven others were wounded during an incident in Jeddah. (29.09.2019)
Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed their largest operation yet, reportedly capturing "thousands" of Saudi troops in the border region. There has been no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities. (29.09.2019)
An expert on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Guido Steinberg explains to DW that the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week were partly a manifestation of complex religious and historical forces. (24.09.2019)