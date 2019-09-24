 Fire engulfs new Saudi high-speed rail station in Jeddah | News | DW | 29.09.2019

News

Fire engulfs new Saudi high-speed rail station in Jeddah

Online video showed what appeared to be major structural damage. The station is a centerpiece of a new multi-billion dollar high-speed rail project.

A firefighting helicopter sprays water on a fire at a train station, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

A massive fire on Sunday ripped through a new high-speed train station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah.

Videos posted on social media showed black plumes of smoke billowing out of the Haramain train station and helicopters flying over the scene.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms

The Civil Defense said there were no reports of initial casualties and firefighters were battling the blaze. Online videos showed nearly a dozen people on the roof of the structure.

There was no immediate known cause of the fire. 

The €6.7 billion ($7.3 billion) Haramain Railway was inaugurated last September to connect the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina with the Red Sea city of Jeddah with electric trains traveling up to 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour).

Read more: Saudi Arabia offers foreign tourists visas for first time

Officials described the 450 kilometer (280 mile) line as one of the most important transportation expansion projects in the kingdom's rail network and the biggest electric speed train project in the Middle East. 

Smokes rises from a fire at a train station, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and spraying water on the flames, including using a water-dropping helicopter

The project aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform program aimed at weaning the economy off oil dependence and creating jobs for the country's young population. 

More to come...

cw/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

