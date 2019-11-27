Fire engulfs Chilean port city of Valparaiso

The government has declared a red alert due to a raging fire in the port city. The National Forestry Commission has said that at least 100 hectares (250 acres) were burned as people were evacuated from the area.
More than 100 homes have been destroyed after a wildfire spread to the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Tuesday.
The inferno began in a forested area along hills overlooking the city, before spreading to a poor neighborhood. Dozens of families fled their homes, leaving pets and belongings behind.
More than a quarter of the port city's population of 330,000 has been hit by power outages.
Chilean Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said that 15 forest brigades, 62 fire brigades and eight aircraft have been deployed to battle the blaze.
Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker told local media that the situation "is not easy" and it is "very complicated because of the wind."
Read more: UN: Chilean police abused human rights during protests
It is not unknown for Valparaiso to suffer from fires at this time of year, often fueled by high summer temperatures and strong winds.
A helicopter drops water in an effort to contain the blazes. In total, 62 fire brigades and 8 aircraft have been deployed to help combat the flames
President offers support
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed his support to both the people and the authorities trying to control the inferno.
"We deeply regret the fire that affects so many families in the hills of Valparaiso and especially on Christmas Eve," he wrote on Twitter.
In 2017 Chile experienced wildfires that killed at least 11 people, including five firefighters. The fire devastated the town of Santa Olga in the central Maule Region, 25 kilometers (16 miles) inland from Valparaiso. Thousands of people were displaced.
Valparaiso has become a popular tourist destination in recent years, primarily due to its alternative lifestyle, as well as an array of colorful wood-frame houses.
jsi/cw (AP, Reuters, dpa, EFE)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A ban on exporting hazardous waste comes into force this week — too late for a Chilean community still falling ill and fighting for justice three decades after Swedish mining waste was dumped on its doorstep. (04.12.2019)
A massive search operation off the tip of South America has turned up debris believed to be from an ill-fated Chilean cargo plane. The aircraft vanished en route to Antarctica with 38 people on board. (11.12.2019)
Three firefighters have died battling some of the worst forest fires to hit Chile in half a century. A "state of catastrophe" has been declared in the central regions of O'Higgins and El Maule. (24.01.2017)
A violent blaze has burnt down at least 100 homes in the coastal Chilean city of Valparaiso and forced some 400 people to evacuate. The colonial city is a UNESCO heritage site, and attracts thousands of tourists a year. (03.01.2017)
Thousands of people have been told to leave their homes in Chile, with wildfires raging out of control near the cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar. Several firefighters have been injured. (14.03.2015)
Santa Olga has been left in ruins as ferocious fires continue to ravage Chile. Large bushfires have devastated wide swaths of the South American country since November, killing 10 and displacing thousands. (27.01.2017)
Fires sweeping through the Chilean city of Valparaiso has prompted the president to declare a state of emergency. The flames have destroyed homes in poorer areas and have claimed at least a dozen lives. (14.04.2014)