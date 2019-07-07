 Fire breaks out in Frankfurt MMK modern art museum | News | DW | 29.07.2019

News

Fire breaks out in Frankfurt MMK modern art museum

Firefighters in Frankfurt were combating a blaze at the famous MMK modern art museum. The building had been closed for renovations when passers-by reported smoke.

Firefighter in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

German police opened an investigation into a fire which started at Frankfurt's Museum für Moderne Kunst (Museum of Modern Art or MMK) on Monday.

About 70 firefighters and 20 vehicles were at the scene and trying to put out the flames in the "roof area" according to the local fire service.

"The effort to put out the fire is difficult because the copper roof must be opened by hand," Frankfurt firefighters said on Twitter, without providing details.

The deployment is set to continue "for a while," they added on Monday afternoon.

The firefighters were trying to reach the fire through the roof and through the staircase inside the buidling (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

The MMK, which opened in 1991, is considered one of the most important museums in Germany. The building normally houses over 5,000 items, including pictures, photos, sculptures, and video installations

With the museum undergoing renovation, however, most of the items were in storage, a spokeswoman said.

Passers-by first reported the thick column of smoke rising from the building's roof. No visitors were inside the building at the time.

dj/jm (KNA, dpa, epd, AFP)

