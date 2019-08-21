Fire bomb attack on table dance bar kills at least 23 in Mexico

At least 23 people were killed and another 13 severely injured when assailants attacked a night club in Mexico's Gulf coast port city of Coatzacoalcos.

The attack, which started on Tuesday night, killed 8 women and 15 men.

Local media reported men first opened fire with maschine guns and then threw Molotov cocktails inside the El Caballo Blanco (The White Horse) table dance bar when it was packed full of people.

Pictures on the night club's Facebook page show images of dancers, customers, walls painted with nude women and "VIP rooms."

The attorney-general's office said they were working with police to investigate and find the perpetrators.

Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez said that the "criminals" would not go unpunished.

"In Veracruz criminal groups are no longer tolerated," he wrote on Twitter.

Veracruz is one of the most violent states in Mexico with fierce fighting between criminal groups for control of drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

So far this year, more than 1,600 people have died from violence in the state, an average of seven deaths per day.

Some local media likened the attack to one in 2011 on a bar in Monterey that killed 52 people.

The Zetas drug cartel carried out that attack using fire and guns to enforce demands for protection payments.

