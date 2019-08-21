Fire bomb attack on table dance bar kills at least 23 in Mexico

The fire was apparently started when men attacked the table dance bar with Molotov cocktails.
At least 23 people were killed and another 13 injured in a fire caused by an attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast port city of Coatzacoalcos.
The fire, which started on Tuesday night, killed 8 women and 15 men.
Read more: Against the current: Femicide in Mexico on the rise and growing more brutal
Local media reported that the fire was started when several attackers threw Molotov cocktails at the El Caballo Blanco (The White Horse) table dance bar.
Pictures on the establishment's Facebook page show images of dancers, customers, walls painted with nude women and "VIP rooms."
The attorney-general's office said they were working with police to investigate and find the perpetrators.
Some local media likened the attack to one in 2011 on a bar in Monterey that killed 52 people.
The Zetas drug cartel carried out that attack using fire and guns to enforce demands for protection payments.
cw/ng (AP, EFE)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The ruling, which does not allow for the sale of the drug, is now under review by a higher court at the government's request. The organization backing the case told DW it is a step toward ending the "war on drugs." (21.08.2019)
The corpses were discovered in the state of Michoacan. The Jalisco drug cartel appeared to be claiming responsibility for the killings as part of a long-running turf war with a rival gang. (08.08.2019)
A recent string of alleged police attacks on women and girls has led thousands of women to take to the streets in the Mexican capital. Women are demanding better security and an end to violence. (17.08.2019)
Armed robbers successfully broke into the national mint and escaped from the scene with centennial coins worth millions of dollars. Local media suspect government officials helped the thieves. (07.08.2019)
It has become increasingly common for Mexico City's taquerias to serve fake guacamole in their tacos. The guacamole no longer has any avocado. High demand, measly harvests, and US and Mexican drug cartels are to blame. (22.07.2019)