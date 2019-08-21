Fire bomb attack on table dance bar kills at least 23 in Mexico

At least 23 people were killed and another 13 injured in a fire caused by an attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast port city of Coatzacoalcos.

The fire, which started on Tuesday night, killed 8 women and 15 men.

Local media reported that the fire was started when several attackers threw Molotov cocktails at the El Caballo Blanco (The White Horse) table dance bar.

Pictures on the establishment's Facebook page show images of dancers, customers, walls painted with nude women and "VIP rooms."

The attorney-general's office said they were working with police to investigate and find the perpetrators.

Some local media likened the attack to one in 2011 on a bar in Monterey that killed 52 people.

The Zetas drug cartel carried out that attack using fire and guns to enforce demands for protection payments.

cw/ng (AP, EFE)

