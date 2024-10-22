  1. Skip to content
PoliticsFinland

'We will do our part to fend off any Russian aggression'

Hans Brandt
October 22, 2024

“At the end of the day, Ukraine will be a member of NATO” — Finnish President Alexander Stubb calls for strong NATO deterrence and backs Ukraine's path to membership in an exclusive interview conducted by DW political correspondent Hans Brandt.

lights are seen at the Raja-Jooseppi international border crossing station

Russian-speaking Finns deplore border closure

People living in Finland don't know when they'll be able to see friends and family in Russia.
PoliticsDecember 12, 202302:53 min
Finland is pioneering a system to permanently contain spent nuclear material.

Finnish town welcomes nuclear waste facility

Finland is pioneering a system to permanently contain spent nuclear material.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 10, 202203:30 min
Cashier at a fast food restaurant

Finland's hunt for skilled labor

Finland needs more skilled labor, but the Finnish language is an obstacle for foreign workers.
MigrationSeptember 20, 202403:33 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
Standing next to Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack (L), German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) speaks into a microphone

Germany: NATO naval command center launched on Baltic Sea

Concerned over Russia's rising aggression, NATO has opened a command center in the German town of Rostock.
PoliticsOctober 21, 202401:55 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
